Bihar Civil Court Peon Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Details, And Direct Link To Download

The Bihar Civil Court has issued the Peon (Attendant) Admit Card 2026 for candidates who registered for the recruitment examination. Applicants appearing for the written test can now download their hall tickets from the official website, patna.dcourts.gov.in.

The Bihar Civil Court Attendant (Peon) exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on March 15, 2026, at various examination centres across the state. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,673 vacancies for the posts of General Peon and Orderly.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without these documents.

Where to download the Bihar Civil Court Peon Admit Card 2026

Candidates can access the Bihar Civil Court Peon admit card 2026 through the official website of the Patna Civil Court. The hall ticket has been made available online for all registered candidates.

Applicants are advised to download the admit card in advance and keep a printed copy ready for the examination day to avoid any last-minute issues.

What details are mentioned on the Bihar Civil Court Peon admit card

The Bihar Civil Court admit card 2026 contains several important details related to the examination and the candidate. These include:

Candidate’s name and roll number

Photograph and signature

Exam date and reporting time

Examination centre name and address

Important instructions for exam day

If candidates notice any errors in the details printed on the admit card, they should contact the concerned authorities immediately for correction.

How to download the Bihar Civil Court Peon Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:

Visit the official website: patna.dcourts.gov.in

Go to the Recruitment or Notice section on the homepage.

Click on the link for Bihar Civil Court Peon Admit Card 2026.

Enter login details such as registration number and date of birth.

Submit the information to view the admit card.

Download and print the hall ticket for future reference

Candidates should check all details carefully after downloading the document.

What are the exam day instructions for the Bihar Civil Court Peon exam

The Bihar Civil Court Attendant recruitment exam will be conducted in offline mode. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket.

Along with the printed admit card, candidates must carry a valid government-issued photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID card, or driving licence.

Electronic devices, study materials, and other prohibited items will not be allowed inside the examination hall.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding the Bihar Civil Court recruitment process and examination schedule.