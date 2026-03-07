CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2026: Last-Minute Preparation Tips to Maximise Scores

As the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics exam 2026 approaches, students across the country are focusing on final revisions and practice.

Mathematics is a key subject in the Class 12 board examinations, especially for students from the Science and Commerce streams, making thorough preparation essential in the final days before the exam.

Students should prioritise conceptual understanding, revise formulas regularly, and practise a variety of questions to build confidence.

Consistent revision of NCERT concepts and sample papers can help students become familiar with the exam pattern and improve time management during the test.

What are the important topics for the CBSE Class 12 Maths exam

The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics syllabus includes several chapters, but some sections usually carry higher weightage in the exam.

Students are generally advised to focus on topics such as Calculus, Matrices and Determinants, Vectors, Three-Dimensional Geometry, Probability, Relations and Functions, and Linear Programming.

Calculus often forms a major portion of the paper, while matrices, vectors, and probability are also commonly tested. Revising formulas and practising standard question types from these chapters can help students secure important marks.

How should students revise for a maths exam

In the last few days before the exam, students should aim for structured and focused revision instead of trying to cover new topics.

A practical approach includes revising formulas daily, solving selected NCERT questions, and practising sample papers or previous years’ question papers. Attempting timed mock tests can also help students understand how to distribute time during the three-hour exam.

Students should also review mistakes made during practice sessions so that similar errors can be avoided in the final paper.

What are some key preparation tips for the Maths board exam

Using a few simple strategies can help students perform better in the Mathematics board exam. Students should keep formula sheets handy for quick revision.

Practising step-by-step solutions is also important, as marks are often awarded for the correct method even if the final answer contains minor calculation errors.

It is also helpful to maintain neat and organised steps while solving questions, which makes it easier for examiners to follow the solution.

How should students attempt the Maths paper in the exam hall

Time management plays a crucial role during the CBSE Class 12 Maths exam. Students are advised to read the question paper carefully before starting.

Attempting easier questions first can help build confidence and save time for more complex problems later. Students should avoid spending too much time on a single question and move ahead if they get stuck.

Before submitting the answer sheet, candidates should review their calculations and ensure that all questions have been attempted properly.

With proper revision, practice, and a calm approach, students can handle the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics exam with greater confidence.