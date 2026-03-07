CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Student Feedback

The Central Board for Secondary Education held the CBSE Class 10 Social Science board exam on March 7, 2026, across examination centers in India.

According to initial feedback, the paper was balanced and moderately difficult, with questions largely based on the NCERT syllabus.

The Social Science exam is one of the key subjects in the CBSE Class 10 board exam schedule, covering History, Geography, Political Science (Civics), and Economics. Teachers noted that students who had revised NCERT concepts thoroughly would likely have found the paper manageable.

How was the difficulty level of CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam 2026

Educators described the overall difficulty level of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper as easy to moderate. The exam included a mix of direct questions, competency-based questions, and a few that required analytical thinking.

According to some experts, the paper followed a well-balanced structure. While some questions were framed with slightly tricky wording, students with a strong conceptual understanding could answer them without major difficulty.

People added that the paper reflected CBSE’s increasing focus on concept-based learning rather than rote memorisation.

Did the CBSE Social Science paper cover all sections evenly

Teachers said the exam maintained balanced coverage across all four sections of the subject. Questions were distributed across History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics in a way that tested students’ understanding of the full syllabus.

The paper structure also followed the standard CBSE format, including objective questions, short-answer questions, long-answer questions, and map-based questions.

This format allowed students to demonstrate both factual knowledge and analytical ability.

Were the NCERT concepts important for the Social Science exam

Teachers emphasised that NCERT textbooks remained the key source for most questions in the exam. Students who had focused on NCERT chapters and practised sample papers were likely to find the questions familiar.

The paper also included competency-based questions that tested how well students could apply concepts to different situations.

Teachers observed that the questions were designed to encourage conceptual clarity and logical thinking.

What does the CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper analysis suggest

Based on early feedback from teachers and students, the CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam 2026 was considered fair and student-friendly. The balanced structure of the paper allowed students to attempt most sections with confidence.

Students who prepared consistently using NCERT materials and sample papers should be able to secure good scores in the subject.

With several exams remaining in the CBSE Class 10 board exams 2026, students are advised to continue revising key concepts and manage their preparation strategically for the upcoming papers.