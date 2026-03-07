LIVE TV
Home > Education > Telangana TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Out: Download Class 10 Admit Card at bse.telangana.gov.in

Telangana TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Out: Download Class 10 Admit Card at bse.telangana.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) has issued the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 for students preparing to appear in the Class 10 board examinations.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 7, 2026 12:56:27 IST

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) has issued the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 for students preparing to appear in the Class 10 board examinations. Candidates can now access and download their admit cards from the official website.

The hall ticket serves as an essential entry document for the Telangana SSC public examinations. It carries important information, including the student’s name, roll number, examination centre, subject-wise schedule, and key guidelines for exam day.

Students are advised to review the information printed on the admit card carefully and inform their respective schools if any detail appears incorrect.

The Telangana SSC 2026 board examinations are scheduled to take place from March 14 to April 16, 2026.

Where to download the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026

Students can download the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 by visiting the official website of BSE Telangana. The board has made the admit cards available online to ensure easy access for students across the state.

Once downloaded, students should keep a printed copy of the hall ticket safe, as it must be presented at the examination centre on every exam day.

Is the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 available on WhatsApp

The Telangana government has also enabled a WhatsApp governance service that allows students to obtain their hall tickets through messaging.

To use this facility, students need to send a message to 8096958096. After starting the chat, they can follow the instructions provided, select the education services option, and submit the required details. The hall ticket will then be shared digitally through the platform.

This service aims to simplify access for students who may face difficulty downloading the document through the website.

What details are mentioned on the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026

The hall ticket includes key information related to the candidate and the examination. These details generally include the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre, subject-wise schedule, and instructions that must be followed during the exams.

Students should verify these details carefully to avoid any issues on the examination day.

How to download the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 online

Students can follow these steps to access their admit cards:

  • Go to the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in
  • Find and click on the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 link on the homepage
  • Enter the required details such as district, school name, candidate name, or date of birth
  • Submit the information
  • The hall ticket will appear on the screen
  • Download and print the document for future use

When will the TS SSC 2026 exams begin

According to the official timetable, the TS SSC 2026 examinations will start on March 14 and conclude on April 16, 2026. A large number of students from government and private schools across Telangana are expected to take part in the exams.

Candidates are advised to check their examination centre details in advance and reach the venue before the reporting time. Entry to the examination hall will only be allowed after verification of the hall ticket.

Also Read: India Post GDS Merit List 2026 Out: Check State-Wise Results Here

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 12:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS