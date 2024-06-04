Bihar's Independent Candidate Pappu Yadav Provokes Worker To Arrive At Counting Centers

Independent candidate Pappu Yadav, hailing from Purnea in Bihar, passionately called upon all workers to arrive at the counting centers equipped with determination, ready to sacrifice their lives in defense of democracy on the crucial day of vote counting, scheduled for Tuesday (June 4).

“In the face of an assault on democracy, it’s akin to a battle of epic proportions. To safeguard democracy, every worker in Purnea and Bihar should be prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice tomorrow. Come prepared with your shrouds. Let every head be adorned with the dignity of readiness,” Yadav emphasized during a press conference on Monday.

#WATCH | Bihar: Independent candidate from Purnea, Pappu Yadav says”…We want to cooperate with the Collector & official- the counting should be transparent otherwise ‘marta kya na karta’. ‘Agar zabardasti loktantra ki maut hogi, toh Mahabharata ka sangram hoga’. To save… pic.twitter.com/HjSgpw2t1E — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2024

Expressing concern over the sequencing of counting procedures, Yadav questioned the rationale behind tallying postal ballots after EVM counts. He urged all candidates and workers affiliated with the INDIA bloc not to depart from the counting centers until the tally of postal ballots is duly acknowledged.

“Isn’t this a form of betrayal towards the voters? Why are postal ballots relegated to the latter part of the counting process? I implore all INDIA bloc candidates and workers to authenticate the count of postal ballots before leaving, irrespective of when the official announcements are made,” Yadav asserted.

Yadav further issued a stern warning to poll officials, emphasizing the necessity of transparency throughout the counting process. He emphasized that his workers are prepared to take any necessary action to uphold the integrity of democracy if transparency is compromised.

“We are willing to extend cooperation to the Collector and all officials involved. Transparency in the counting process is imperative. Otherwise, we will be left with no choice but to take drastic measures out of sheer desperation,” Yadav cautioned, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Regarding the preparations for the vote counting, Yadav highlighted the meticulous planning undertaken by his team, including ensuring the readiness of Form 17C and EVM numbers among the workers.

“For the past three days, we have been diligently instructing our workers to be well-prepared with Form 17C and the corresponding EVM numbers. Eminent psephologists from across the country have convened here, and at 7 pm, I have a crucial meeting scheduled,” Yadav elaborated.

Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc has urged the Election Commission to prioritize the tabulation of postal ballots before finalizing the EVM results, aiming for a fair and transparent electoral outcome.

As the nation braces for the counting of votes for the 543-member Lok Sabha, commencing at 8 am on Tuesday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar commended all voters for their active participation in the electoral process during a press briefing on Monday.

The Lok Sabha elections, spanning seven phases beginning on April 19, witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheading the BJP campaign. Amidst various speculations, a few exit polls have hinted at the likelihood of the BJP-led NDA achieving the ambitious “400 paar” target set by BJP leaders in the lead-up to the elections.

