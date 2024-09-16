Dr. Shabir Ahmad Siddiqui To Represent PDP In Pahalgam’s Most Anticipated Election Battle

The Pahalgam Assembly constituency, nestled in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, is bracing for a crucial and closely watched election. The upcoming contest promises to be a fierce three-way battle as candidates from different parties intensify their campaigns.

Dr. Shabir Ahmad Siddiqui: The PDP’s New Hope

Dr. Shabir Ahmad Siddiqui, making his electoral debut, is capturing significant attention as the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate. Siddiqui, a relative of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, steps into a constituency previously represented by Mufti and her father, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed. His candidacy is expected to leverage the PDP’s strong local support base.

Analysts believe Siddiqui could pose a serious challenge to his rivals, given the historical backing the PDP has enjoyed from voters who have previously supported candidates like Rafi Ahmad Mir and Altaf Ahmad Kaloo.

About the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The PDP, a key political force in Jammu and Kashmir, was established by Mufti Mohammed Sayeed. After his death in January 2016, his daughter Mehbooba Mufti took over leadership of the party and the role of Chief Minister. Under her leadership, the PDP has been part of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and joined the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance on June 18, 2023.

Currently, Mehbooba Mufti leads the PDP as President, with Ghulam Nabi Lone and Mehboob Beg serving as General Secretary and General Secretary (Org), respectively. The party’s Youth Wing is led by Waheed Para, a prominent youth leader.

The Election Landscape and Historical Changes

The Legislative Assembly elections for Jammu and Kashmir are set to occur from September 18 to October 1, 2024, divided into three phases. The results for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will be revealed on October 8, 2024. This election is historically significant as it is the first since the revocation of the region’s special status in 2019.

The abrogation of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019 restructured Jammu and Kashmir into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, effective October 31, 2019.

Pahalgam, renowned for its stunning landscapes within the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha area, is a pivotal constituency in this major electoral event. As the election approaches, Pahalgam remains at the center of intense political activity, with candidates like Siddiqui and his rivals battling for crucial voter support in this newly transformed political environment.

