G Kishan Reddy Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi for Cabinet Recommendation as Telangana Celebrates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Telangana chief G Kishan Reddy extended his heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi for his inclusion in the newly formed Cabinet. The induction ceremony is scheduled for Sunday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

In a post on X, Reddy conveyed his appreciation, stating, “Grateful to PM Narendra Modi ji for recommending my name to the President for appointment as a Cabinet Minister in the Council of Ministers. Your trust and confidence in me further my dedication towards your vision of Viksit Bharat,”

A formal communication from Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba confirmed the appointment, noting, “I write to convey that the President has been pleased to accept this recommendation. The sweating in ceremony has been scheduled on Sunday 9 June 2024 at 7:15 pm in the Rashtrapati Bhawan when the President will administer the oaths of office and secrecy.”

Reflecting on his past achievements and future aspirations, Reddy highlighted the government’s efforts under Modi’s leadership. “In the last 10 years, we have built 4 crores houses and we will build more in coming years. I appeal to all karyakartas to continue working to bring BJP more and more in South India. I thank all party workers in Secunderabad, booth presidents and others.”

Reddy also pointed out the collaborative challenges in his constituency, remarking,”In Secunderabad, Congress worked along with AIMIM. AIMIM worked behind the Congress candidate. In Telangana, in all mandal centres celebrations should be held when the oath ceremony is going on. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been given more invitations for the oath ceremony as compared to other states.” He emphasized the importance of regional celebrations during the oath ceremony.

G Kishan Reddy secured his position as the Union Minister after winning the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat with 473,012 votes. His victory is a testament to his enduring influence and dedication, having previously served as a three-time MLA and BJP Floor Leader in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Assemblies.

Hailing from Ranga Reddy District in Telangana, Reddy was born in 1960 to a middle-class farmer family. His political journey began in the youth wing of the Janata Party before joining the BJP in 1980. Over the years, he held various significant positions, including National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha from 1994 to 2001 and State Treasurer and Spokesperson of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy’s electoral career saw him elected as an MLA from Himayatnagar in 2004 and later from Amberpet Assembly Constituency from 2014 to 2018. In 2019, he won the Lok Sabha seat from Secunderabad and subsequently served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs and the Union Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Development of the North Eastern Region.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections witnessed a notable shift in political dynamics. The BJP secured 240 seats, a decrease from its 2019 tally of 303, while the Congress saw significant gains with 99 seats. The INDIA bloc, an alliance of opposition parties, crossed the 230 mark, presenting formidable competition. Despite falling short of an outright majority, Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a third term, with the BJP relying on coalition partners such as JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP’s chief Chandrababu Naidu to form the government.

