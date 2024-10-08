As the electoral picture became clearer by Tuesday evening, various candidates, including candidates from the BJP and Congress, won their seats with huge victory margins.

As the results of the much-awaited 2024 J&K elections were declared on Tuesday, J&K National Confrence is coming to power in assembly after the NC-INC alliance crossed the majority mark of 46 and won 49 seats.

BJP has bettered its 2014 performance by winning 29 seats. Mehbooba Mufti’s JKPD has won three seats while Sajad Lone’s People’s Confrence has been able to win one seat. The others took 7 seats in the J&K Assembly elections, which took place in three phases between September 19, 2024, and October 1, 2024.

Here is a list of the biggest winners in 2024 J&K Assembly Elections:

The results of the highly anticipated 2024 J&K Assembly elections were unveiled on Tuesday, marking a significant political shift in the region. The J&K National Conference (NC), in alliance with the Indian National Congress (INC), reclaimed power after nearly a decade by securing 49 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 46. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) improved its performance from 2014, winning 29 seats, while Mehbooba Mufti’s Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPD) clinched three seats, and Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference won one. The elections, held in three phases from September 19 to October 1, 2024, showcased a competitive landscape with some candidates achieving remarkable victories.

Among the standout candidates, several broke records for the largest victory margins in the assembly elections, highlighting their strong public support. Here’s a closer look at the biggest winners:

Nagrota

In Nagrota, Devender Singh Rana of the BJP emerged victorious with 48,113 votes, defeating Jammu & Kashmir National Conference’s Joginder Singh by a staggering margin of 30,472 votes.

Winning Candidate: Devender Singh Rana: Bharatiya Janata Party: 48113

Losing Candidate: Joginder Singh: Jammu & Kashmir National Conference: 17641

Margin: 30472

Dooru

Similarly, Gulam Ahmad Mir of the Indian National Congress won in Dooru with 44,270 votes, beating Mohammad Ashraf Malik of the JKPD by 29,728 votes.

Winning Candidate: Gulam Ahmad Mir: Indian National Congress: 44270

Losing Candidate: Mohammad Ashraf Malik: Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party: 14542

Margin: 29728

Akhnoor

Akhnoor (SC), BJP’s Mohan Lal secured 49,927 votes, defeating Ashok Kumar of the INC with a margin of 24,679 votes.

Winning Candidate: Mohan Lal: Bharatiya Janata Party: 49927

Losing Candidate: Ashok Kumar: Indian National Congress: 25248

Margin: 24679

Billawar

The BJP continued its success in Billawar, where Satish Kumar Sharma won with 44,629 votes, defeating Manohar Lal Sharma of the INC by 21,368 votes.

Winning Candidate: Satish Kumar Sharma: Bharatiya Janata Party: 44629

Losing Candidate: Manohar Lal Sharma: Indian National Congress: 23261

Margin: 21368

Jammu North

In Jammu North, Sham Lal Sharma of the BJP received 47,219 votes, winning against Ajay Kumar Sadhotra of the NC by 27,363 votes.

Winning Candidate: Sham Lal Sharma: Bharatiya Janata Party: 47219

Losing Candidate: Ajay Kumar Sadhotra: Jammu & Kashmir National Conference: 19856

Margin: 27363

Jammu West

Arvind Gupta also made a mark in Jammu West, winning with 41,963 votes and a margin of 22,127 against INC’s Manmohan Singh.

Winning Candidate: Arvind Gupta: Bharatiya Janata Party: 41963

Losing Candidate: Manmohan Singh: Indian National Congress: 19836

Margin: 22127

Marh (SC)

In the Marh (SC) constituency, Surinder Kumar of the BJP won with 42,563 votes, defeating Mula Ram of the INC by 23,086 votes.

Winning Candidate: Surinder Kumar: Bharatiya Janata Party: 42563

Losing Candidate: Mula Ram: Indian National Congress: 19477

Margin: 23086

Poonch Haveli

The NC’s Ajaz Ahmed Jan claimed victory in Poonch Haveli, garnering 41,807 votes and defeating BJP’s Choudhary Abdul Ghani by a margin of 20,879 votes.

Winning Candidate: Ajaz Ahmed Jan: Jammu & Kashmir National Conference: 41807

Losing Candidate: Choudhary Abdul Ghani: Bharatiya Janata Party: 20928

Margin: 20879

Samba

Surjeet Singh Slathi of the BJP won in Samba with 42,206 votes, defeating independent candidate Ravinder Singh by 29,481 votes.

Winning Candidate: Surjeet Singh Slathi: Bharatiya Janata Party: 42206

Losing Candidate: Ravinder Singh: Independent: 12725

Margin: 29481

