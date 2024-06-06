Lok Sabha 2024: How did Cabinet Ministers Perform? The Big Wins & Loses

Following the announcement of results for 542 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies by the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as a significant victor, securing 240 seats, while the Congress obtained 99. Despite facing setbacks in three Hindi heartland states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on track to lead the government for a third consecutive term, courtesy of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing a majority in the Lok Sabha. This election, portrayed as a referendum on Modi’s popularity, witnessed a fiercely contested battle. Amidst this backdrop, several cabinet ministers from the ruling BJP clinched victories in their respective constituencies.

Rajnath Singh, the Union Minister of Defence, secured victory in Lucknow with a significant margin of 1,35,159 votes. Amit Shah, serving as the Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, emerged triumphant in Gandhinagar, clinching victory with an impressive margin of 7,44,716 votes. Nitin Jairam Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, secured his seat in Nagpur with a comfortable margin of 1,37,603 votes. Piyush Goyal, who holds multiple portfolios including Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, won in Mumbai North with a substantial margin of 3,57,608 votes. Dharmendra Pradhan, serving as the Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, secured victory in Sambalpur with a margin of 1,19,836 votes. Pralhad Joshi, the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines, emerged victorious in Dharwad with a margin of 97,324 votes. Narayan Tatu Rane, the Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, won in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg with a margin of 47,858 votes. Sarbananda Sonowal, serving as the Union Minister of Ayush and Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, secured victory in Dibrugarh with a margin of 2,79,321 votes. Dr Virendra Kumar, the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, emerged triumphant in Tikamgarh with a significant margin of 4,03,312 votes. Giriraj Singh, holding portfolios of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, secured victory in Begusarai with a margin of 81,480 votes. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Minister of Steel emerged victorious in Guna with an impressive margin of 5,40,929 votes. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, secured victory in Jodhpur with a margin of 1,15,677 votes. Mansukh Mandaviya, holding portfolios of Health and Family Welfare, and Chemicals and Fertilizers, won in Porbandar with a margin of 3,83,360 votes. Bhupender Yadav, serving as the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Labour and Employment, secured victory in Alwar with a margin of 48,282 votes. Parshottam Rupala, the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, emerged triumphant in Rajkot with an impressive margin of 4,84,260 votes. G. Kishan Reddy, holding portfolios of Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region, won in Secunderabad with a margin of 49,944 votes. Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, emerged victorious in Hamirpur with an impressive margin of 1,82,357 votes.



Smriti Irani, serving as the Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, suffered defeat in Amethi, losing by a significant margin of 1,67,196 votes. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, faced defeat in Thiruvananthapuram, losing by 16,077 votes. Ajay Mishra Teni, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, lost in Kheri by a margin of 34,329 votes. Arjun Munda, the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs and Agriculture, faced defeat in Khunti, losing by 1,49,675 votes. RK Singh, the Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, suffered defeat in Arrah, losing by 59,808 votes. Kailash Choudhary, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, faced defeat in Barmer, losing by a significant margin of 4,17,943 votes. L Murugan, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, suffered defeat in Nilgiris, losing by 2,40,585 votes. Nisith Pramanik, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, faced defeat in Cooch Behar, losing by 39,250 votes. Bhagwanth Khuba, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, suffered defeat in Bidar, losing by 1,28,875 votes. Kapil M. Patil, the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, faced defeat in Bhiwandi, losing by 66,121 votes.

