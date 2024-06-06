Lok Sabha 2024: How did Cabinet Ministers Perform? The Big Wins & Loses

Following the announcement of results for 542 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies by the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as a significant victor, securing 240 seats, while the Congress obtained 99. Despite facing setbacks in three Hindi heartland states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on track to lead the government for a third consecutive term, courtesy of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing a majority in the Lok Sabha. This election, portrayed as a referendum on Modi’s popularity, witnessed a fiercely contested battle. Amidst this backdrop, several cabinet ministers from the ruling BJP clinched victories in their respective constituencies.
The Election Commission of India has released the outcomes for 542 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, revealing that the BJP has secured 240 seats while the Congress has attained 99. Despite facing significant setbacks in three crucial Hindi heartland states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears poised to lead the government for a third consecutive term, courtesy of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) garnering a majority in the Lok Sabha, seen as a reflection of Modi’s enduring popularity.
Under Modi’s leadership, the BJP clinched 240 seats, falling short of the 272-majority mark and necessitating support from NDA allies for government formation. This marks a decline from its previous victories, securing 303 and 282 seats in 2019 and 2014, respectively, where it enjoyed a standalone majority.
With the backing of crucial allies like N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 16 seats in Andhra Pradesh and SNitish Kumar’s JD(U) with 12 seats in Bihar, alongside other coalition partners, the NDA managed to surpass the halfway threshold.
Meanwhile, the Congress, a component of the opposition INDIA bloc, saw an improvement by securing 99 seats, compared to 52 in 2019, notably making inroads into the BJP’s stronghold in states such as Rajasthan and Haryana.
Also Read: Lok Sabha 2024: Film & Sports Stars You’ll See In Parliament Now