Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Charanjit Singh Channi Secures Victory In Jalandhar By-Election, Marks A Milestone for INC in Punjab

The Indian National Congress (INC) has marked its presence in Punjab with former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi emerging victorious in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election. Channi defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sushil Kumar Rinku by an impressive margin of 1,75,993 votes.

Channi garnered a total of 3,90,053 votes, decisively outpacing Rinku, who received 2,14,060 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Pawan Kumar Tinu followed closely with 2,08,889 votes, while Mohinder Singh Kaypee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) managed to secure 67,911 votes.

Early Leads and a Commanding Victory

As early trends emerged, Channi was seen leading Rinku by 54,988 votes as of 10:30 AM. By 11:45 AM, this lead had expanded to over 1 lakh votes, setting the stage for a commanding victory for the INC. The final tally confirmed Channi’s lead with a significant margin, solidifying his position and boosting the morale of the Congress party in the state.

Historical Context and Key Factors

The Jalandhar seat has historically been a crucial battleground in Punjab politics. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC’s Santokh Singh Chaudhary had secured victory here. However, the seat saw a shift in the 2023 by-elections when Congress MLA-turned-AAP candidate Sushil Rinku won against Congress’ Karamjit Kaur. In the 2024 elections, Rinku contested as a BJP candidate from this Scheduled Caste-reserved constituency.

A Four-Way Battle

The election witnessed a four-way contest, reflecting the fragmented yet vibrant political landscape of Punjab. Pawan Kumar Tinu, previously affiliated with SAD, ran on an AAP ticket, while Mohinder Singh Kaypee, a former Congress member, contested under the SAD banner. The diverse representation highlighted the dynamic and shifting alliances in Punjab’s political arena.

Demographics and Electoral Influence

Jalandhar, with its significant urban center known for its educational institutions, sports culture, and industrial development, also stands out for its influential electoral demographics. The constituency, which includes around 16.5 lakh eligible voters, has a high dalit population, making up about 37 percent of the electorate. This demographic distribution played a pivotal role in the electoral outcomes.

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha area encompasses nine assembly segments: Phillaur (SC), Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur (SC), Jalandhar West (SC), Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Cantt, and Adampur (SC). The high dalit population, along with a considerable number of Hindu voters, positions Jalandhar as a strategically significant constituency in Punjab politics, along with Bathinda and Hoshiarpur.

Looking Ahead

Channi’s victory not only reinforces INC’s standing in Punjab but also sets the stage for the upcoming electoral battles. The success in Jalandhar is expected to galvanize the party’s efforts across the state, as it prepares for future elections.

