Manipur Casts Votes In First Phase Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Today

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Manipur is set to take place on Friday amid heightened security measures and careful logistical planning. The state, which has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 2023, gears up for a crucial electoral exercise.

With polling scheduled to commence at 7 am and continue until 4 pm, voters across all 32 assembly segments of the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency and 15 assembly segments of the Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency will cast their ballots today.

A total of 15,44,652 voters, including 7,41,849 males, 8,02,557 females, and 246 transgender voters, are expected to participate in phase 1, as per official figures. Notably, 645 polling stations will be entirely managed by all-woman polling personnel, with an additional 2 stations exclusively managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD) polling personnel.

Furthermore, special arrangements have been made for internally displaced voters, with 85 special polling stations set up across several districts. Over 8,000 polling personnel have been deployed to oversee the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

In terms of candidates, six contenders are vying for the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, while four candidates are contesting for the Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency.

To ensure transparency and efficiency, webcasting arrangements have been implemented at 1256 polling stations, with adequate Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) deployment and micro observers stationed at critical polling stations.

Additionally, measures have been put in place to facilitate the voting process for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) electors and centenarian voters. Two volunteers are assisting voters at each polling station, with dedicated voter assistance booths set up, and healthcare support provided by ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers.

Technological tools such as the e-Traccar app and Poll Star App are being utilized to track EVM movements and report any issues promptly. Control rooms have been established at district headquarters and the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur, to monitor the election proceedings closely.

In line with electoral guidelines, certain restrictions have been imposed on polling day to maintain decorum and fairness at polling stations. The Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur, has urged all voters to participate actively in the democratic process and produce valid identification documents at polling stations.

As Manipur joins several other states and Union Territories in Phase 1 of voting, the electoral exercise marks a significant step towards shaping the future of governance in the region. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4, following the conclusion of all election phases.