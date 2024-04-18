Phase 1 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pre-Election Party Hoppers Vying For Seats

However, in the lead-up to the elections, several candidates have switched party affiliations, driven by diverse motivations such as political aspirations, internal party dynamics, or changing allegiances…….

Amid the preparations for the 1st phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the voting will start at 7am and end at 6pm. In addition to the general elections, Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will also take place on April 19.

However, in the lead-up to the elections, several candidates have switched party affiliations, driven by diverse motivations such as political aspirations, internal party dynamics, or changing allegiances. Let’s take a closer look at some notable figures contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under new banners.

Jitin Prasada: 

Ahead of UP polls, another Congress exit: Jitin Prasada goes to BJP | India News - The Indian Express

Formerly associated with the Congress party, Jitin Prasada emerges as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit constituency, which heads to the polls tomorrow. Pilibhit has historically been synonymous with the Gandhi family, particularly Varun Gandhi, the incumbent BJP MP. Prasada’s candidacy marks a significant shift in the electoral landscape of this region.

Jyoti Mirdha:

All about the Mirdhas of Rajasthan — how ex-Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha joining BJP could affect Jat votes
Dr. Jyoti Mirdha, previously aligned with the Congress, now represents the BJP in Rajasthan’s Nagaur constituency. With a background in medicine, Mirdha entered politics with the Congress and secured victories in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Her transition to the BJP reflects the evolving political dynamics in the region.

Rahul Kaswan:

Rajasthan BJP Rahul Kaswan Congress Joining Update | Lok Sabha Election | बीजेपी सांसद राहुल कस्वां कांग्रेस में शामिल: कहा- बीजेपी में सामंतवादी सोच हावी हो रही है ...
Having served as the BJP MP for Churu, Rahul Kaswan recently switched allegiance to the Congress after being denied a ticket by his former party. Churu, a BJP stronghold in Rajasthan, has witnessed Kaswan’s electoral triumphs in the past. His candidacy under the Congress banner underscores the shifting political equations in the state.

Uday Shankar Hazarika:

Uday Shankar Hazarika: BJP Turncoat Is Aiming For A First Win In Fourth Attempt From Lakhimpur – Timeline Daily
Former BJP stalwart Uday Shankar Hazarika now represents the Congress in Assam’s Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency. Hazarika’s decision to switch parties highlights the changing political landscape in Assam and reflects his aspirations to serve under a new banner.