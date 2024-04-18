Phase 1 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pre-Election Party Hoppers Vying For Seats

Amid the preparations for the 1st phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the voting will start at 7am and end at 6pm. In addition to the general elections, Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will also take place on April 19.

However, in the lead-up to the elections, several candidates have switched party affiliations, driven by diverse motivations such as political aspirations, internal party dynamics, or changing allegiances. Let’s take a closer look at some notable figures contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under new banners.

Jitin Prasada:

Formerly associated with the Congress party, Jitin Prasada emerges as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit constituency, which heads to the polls tomorrow. Pilibhit has historically been synonymous with the Gandhi family, particularly Varun Gandhi, the incumbent BJP MP. Prasada’s candidacy marks a significant shift in the electoral landscape of this region.

Jyoti Mirdha:



Dr. Jyoti Mirdha, previously aligned with the Congress, now represents the BJP in Rajasthan’s Nagaur constituency. With a background in medicine, Mirdha entered politics with the Congress and secured victories in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Her transition to the BJP reflects the evolving political dynamics in the region.

Rahul Kaswan:



Having served as the BJP MP for Churu, Rahul Kaswan recently switched allegiance to the Congress after being denied a ticket by his former party. Churu, a BJP stronghold in Rajasthan, has witnessed Kaswan’s electoral triumphs in the past. His candidacy under the Congress banner underscores the shifting political equations in the state.

Uday Shankar Hazarika:



Former BJP stalwart Uday Shankar Hazarika now represents the Congress in Assam’s Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency. Hazarika’s decision to switch parties highlights the changing political landscape in Assam and reflects his aspirations to serve under a new banner.