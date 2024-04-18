Phase1 Election 2024: Which Party Rules The State Voting In 1st Phase, Voting Schedule, Documents Required, Detailes Here

India is all set to witness the world’s largest election with a staggering 969 million registered voters poised to exercise their right to vote. Utilizing 5.5 million electronic voting machines, this monumental exercise will span 44 days. The culmination of this electoral process will occur on June 4, when votes are counted and results are announced.

In the electoral process, various national and regional parties compete to vote for elections. However, the main battle for leadership revolves around two major coalitions: the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a coalition of 26 parties led by the primary opposition, the Indian National Congress.

Which Party Rules The State Voting On The First Phase:

1. In Tamil Nadu, governance falls under an alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which includes parties from India.

2. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds power in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.

3. Additionally, the BJP shares power through alliances in Maharashtra, Bihar, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Puducherry.

4. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Jammu and Kashmir are under federal governance without democratically elected governments. Since the revocation of its special status by the Modi government in 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has not held state elections and is administered from New Delhi.

5. West Bengal is governed by the All India Trinamool Congress Party, a member of the India alliance.

6. Mizoram is governed by a coalition of six regional parties known as the Zoram People’s Movement.

When Will The Voting Begin?

Voting of the first phase will start at 7am local time and end at 6pm local time. However if voters are in line when the polls close, they still get to vote, even if it means keeping the polling booths open longer.

What Are The Documents A Voter Must Carry While Casting Vote?

Before heading to cast their votes, there are crucial details every voter should be aware of. It’s imperative for voters to bring their Voter ID card and another form of identification for verification by polling officers at their designated polling booth.

Additionally, it’s essential for voters to confirm their names are listed in the electoral roll; otherwise, they will not be permitted to vote on election day. This can be verified through the official website of the Election Commission of India.