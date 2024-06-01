Poll Of Polls 2024: Agencies Predict Dominance Of BJP Led NDA In Lok Sabha 2024

The last phase of the elections has reached its end and the largest democratic exercise known to humankind concludes today. The conclusion to this gargantuan exercise will be followed by exit polls, which will start reflecting from the evening onwards.
Today 57 constituencies will vote in the seventh and final phase. Voters in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Chandigarh will participate in this last phase of the election. The entire nation holds its breath as we approach the elections’ final culmination.