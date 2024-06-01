Poll Of Polls 2024: Agencies Predict Dominance Of BJP Led NDA In Lok Sabha 2024

D-Dynamics predicted that the NDA would win 371 Seats, and I.N.D.I Alliance would win 125, and Others would secure 47 seats.

TV 5 Telugu predicted that the NDA would win 359 Seats, and I.N.D.I Alliance would win 154, and Others would secure 30seats.

P-Marq predicted that the NDA would win 359 Seats, and I.N.D.I Alliance would win 154, and Others would secure 30seats.

Jan Ki Baat predicted that the NDA would win 377 Seats, and I.N.D.I Alliance would win 151, and Others would secure 15 seats.

CGS predicted that the NDA would win 360 Seats, and I.N.D.I Alliance would win 161, and Others would secure 22 seats.

Dainik Bhaskar predicted that the NDA would win 325 Seats, and I.N.D.I Alliance would win 173, and Others would secure 45 seats.

CNX predicted that the NDA would win 386 Seats, and I.N.D.I Alliance would win 124, and Others would secure 33 seats.