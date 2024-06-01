Poll Of Polls 2024: Agencies Predict Dominance Of BJP Led NDA In Lok Sabha 2024

The eagerly anticipated predictions for 2024 will start being released after 6:30 PM today, following the embargo period established by the Election Commission. Exit polls are merely predictions based on what voters say after they exit the polling station, having exercised their right to vote, but they help us in gaining some perspective of the sentiments prevailing on ground.

The last phase of the elections has reached its end and the largest democratic exercise known to humankind concludes today. The conclusion to this gargantuan exercise will be followed by exit polls, which will start reflecting from the evening onwards.

Today  57 constituencies will vote in the seventh and final phase. Voters in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Chandigarh will participate in this last phase of the election. The entire nation holds its breath as we approach the elections’ final culmination.

2024 Poll Of Polls

The eagerly anticipated predictions for 2024 will start being released after 6:30 PM today, following the embargo period established by the Election Commission. Exit polls are merely predictions based on what voters say after they exit the polling station, having exercised their right to vote, but they help us in gaining some perspective of the sentiments prevailing on ground. Agencies such as Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, CNX, CVoter, CGS, Matrize, D-Dynamics, and Jan Ki Baat, among others, conduct exit polls.

Regarding the overall results, the BJP is projected to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 315 seats, while Congress is expected to secure only 60 seats. The INDI Alliance might gain 160 seats, with other parties winning 47 seats.

Exit Polls — What The Agencies Predict

D-Dynamics predicted that the NDA would win 371 Seats, and I.N.D.I Alliance would win 125, and Others would secure 47 seats.

TV 5 Telugu  predicted that the NDA would win 359  Seats, and I.N.D.I Alliance would win 154, and Others would secure 30seats.

P-Marq predicted that the NDA would win 359 Seats,  and I.N.D.I Alliance would win 154, and Others would secure 30seats.

Jan Ki Baat predicted that the NDA would win 377 Seats, and I.N.D.I Alliance would win 151, and Others would secure 15 seats.

CGS predicted that the NDA would win 360 Seats, and I.N.D.I Alliance would win 161, and Others would secure 22 seats.

Dainik Bhaskar  predicted that the NDA would win 325 Seats,  and I.N.D.I Alliance would win 173, and Others would secure 45 seats.

CNX predicted that the NDA would win 386 Seats,  and I.N.D.I Alliance would win 124, and Others would secure 33 seats.

 

 

Exit Polls 2024 Overall Predictions

Let’s delve into the comprehensive poll projections and the performance of parties according to exit polls.

 

 Exit Polls 2019 Predictions And Results

Exit polls do not provide the complete picture and cannot be relied upon blindly, as there is always room for relapses. There have been instances where exit polls have been incorrect. However, for the 2019 and 2014 general elections, the exit polls were much closer to the actual results.

In 2019, the average exit polls predicted the NDA’s tally at 306 and the UPA’s at 120. These predictions fell short of the actual results, as the NDA won 352 seats with the BJP securing 303. The UPA ended up with 93 seats, with the Congress winning 52.

 Exit Polls 2014 Predictions And Results

In 2014, the BJP-led NDA achieved a landslide victory, which many exit polls failed to fully anticipate. Although they predicted that the NDA would come to power, they missed the extent of the margin. An average of eight exit polls predicted 283 seats for the NDA and 105 seats for the UPA. In reality, the NDA secured 336 seats with the BJP winning 282, while the UPA got 60 seats with Congress securing 44.

The 2024 Election Scenario

This election is fiercely contested, with stakes at their highest. The BJP has set an ambitious target of ‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar,’ while a new opposition alliance, the I.N.D.I Alliance, has emerged. As the final phase of the elections concludes, exit polls are poised to offer insights into this extensive democratic process. While anticipation surrounds the predictions, past discrepancies serve as a reminder to interpret them with caution. With the 2024 elections fiercely contested, the political landscape awaits the outcome eagerly, poised to shape the future trajectory of the nation.