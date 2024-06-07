Sikkim Chief Minister's Oath Ceremony Scheduled For June 10th

In a resounding victory, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) emerged triumphant in the recently concluded assembly and parliamentary elections in Sikkim. Securing a landslide win, the SKM clinched an impressive 31 out of 32 seats, reaffirming its stronghold in the state’s political landscape. Additionally, its candidate, Indra Hang Subba, retained the sole Lok Sabha constituency with a commanding margin.

The anticipation surrounding the swearing-in ceremony of PS Tamang, the incumbent Chief Minister of Sikkim, took an unexpected turn as it was deferred by a day. As per party officials, Tamang’s oath-taking ceremony for his second term, initially scheduled for June 9, will now take place on June 10. This decision was made during a meeting of the SKM legislature party at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Mintokgang. The postponement was attributed to Tamang’s impending visit to Delhi to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term oath-taking ceremony, scheduled for Sunday.

Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as PS Tamang, is expected to depart for New Delhi on Saturday, as confirmed by an SKM leader. The ceremony, slated to be held at Paljor Stadium, will witness Tamang and his council of ministers taking the oath of office and secrecy.

READ MORE : Despite Having The Highest Number Of Lok Sabha Seats, Uttar Pradesh Sees Just 10% Female Representation Among Newly Elected MPs

During the legislature party meeting, the newly elected SKM MLAs unanimously passed a resolution extending support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Tamang expressed his felicitations to PM Modi and the NDA for their resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized SKM’s commitment to supporting the NDA for the holistic development and prosperity of the nation.

Tamang conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Sikkim for entrusting him and the SKM with the responsibility to serve the state once again. The landslide victory in both the assembly and parliamentary polls underscores the electorate’s confidence in the SKM’s leadership and vision for Sikkim’s progress and welfare.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE UPDATES

Show Full Article