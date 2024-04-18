As the Elections draw near, we are set to delve deeper into Kerala’s political landscape with a special segment on NewsX, The Hot Mic, with the host Priya Sahgal, executive director. Our focus will be on the state of Kerala, particularly the contest between Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar, representing the BJP, and the incumbent three-time MP Shashi Tharoor from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

While speaking about the issues at hand and the buzz that is being generated for the BJP like never before Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar said, “I think, look, the fact of the matter is these elections always are a referendum on the performance of a government or a performance of an MP, if he is a sitting MP. And it is clear that Thiruvenduram for the last 10-15 years has been stuck in a time warp and really there has been very little evidence of any progress, there has been no investment at all of any kind, youth, 37% of the undergraduate seats are vacant in Kerala. And so therefore, I came in from day one on the fourth evening when I came into Thiruvananthapuram, I came in and campaigned on a plank of Purogati and Vikasanam, which means prosperity and development.”

On Skill Development and Investments

Amongst the things that held top priority for Mr. Rajeev Chandrashekhar, he is determined to create livelihood and upskilling the youth adequately as per the industry standards as well as sprout up the electronics manufacturing scenario in Thiruvananthapuram. He further pointed towards the upcoming port and the importance of a port-led economy as it would create several employment opportunities for the local community and stem the growth for electronics manufacturing.

Further iterating his goals towards upskilling the youth and investments the Union Minister added, “I talked about skilling, I talked about investments, jobs, and certainly it is something that everybody wants. People don’t want the same status quo that they have experienced for the last 15 years. And therefore, I think the message and the intention of what I intend to do in terms of change is certainly what people are responding to very strongly.”

So, what can you do that the other predecessors could not?

Moving forward with the discussion on what he has to offer that the other BJP candidates could not while contesting against the three-time sitting MP Shashi Tharoor who has a 15-year track record the Union Minister said, “I have to do what is right for the people of Thiruvenduram. I promised them development, I promised them a politics of performance. You know me, the last 18 years, I have not wasted even one minute of the opportunity that the people gave me when I became an MP and I have not wasted a minute of an opportunity when I got to serve as a minister.”

So is this just politics of distraction or last minute something to appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu?

Speaking further the argument circled around the issue of katchatheevu Island in Tamil Nadu and the steps that need to be taken to resolve the issue. The Island holds great historical importance and has immense value for the people of Tamil Nadu, He further added, “ katchatheevu is not some small piece of speck in the ocean. It is an extremely important part of Tamil history. It is an important part of Tamil Nadu and Tamil Nadu’s history. And for that to be just given away in the will and fancy of a particular dynastic government, despite opposition from all kinds of levels of bureaucracy, is certainly something that needs to be discussed and spoken about.”

Community Outreach

The BJP also plans to do a complete community outreach in Kerala while keeping in mind its key goals for everyone that is economic development and prosperity for all, adding to this the Union Minister Further elaborated, “Yeah, you know, we are campaigning with every community. I have gone to mosques, I visited Muslim community, I visited Christian community, I visited the fishing community. And because what I am offering today, what Narendra Modi ji is offering is something that every young person, regardless of caste, creed, community, or gender wants, everybody, every family wants India to move forward. Everybody wants economic development, everybody wants prosperity.”

And what do you do when you’re not being a politician?

Further the discussion also went along the lines of discussing his personal endeavors and what the Union Minister enjoys when he s not a politician, to that he said, “ last year I read 21 books, which I put up there, I think, at the end of the year, I put it up there on Twitter. And as Minister of IT and Minister of Skilling, I think reading is absolutely important and is almost necessary to keep current and to be able to deal with young entrepreneurs and start-ups who are all very bright and aggressive and inspiring.”

Who is Rajeev Chandrashekhar?

Rajeev Chandrasekhar embodies the spirit of transformative leadership in Indian politics. As a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he holds the esteemed position of Minister of State in crucial ministries, focusing on skill development, entrepreneurship, and the pivotal domain of electronics and information technology. His journey is not just about political prowess but also about innovation and entrepreneurship, reflecting a holistic approach to nation-building.

Beyond his political role, Chandrasekhar’s journey as an entrepreneur and technocrat adds depth to his vision for a progressive India. His parliamentary representation of Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha underscores his commitment to serving his constituents and contributing to the nation’s growth trajectory.

Having served as a National Spokesperson for the BJP and Vice-Chairman of the Kerala faction within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Chandrasekhar’s leadership is marked by a blend of strategic communication and coalition building, fostering unity and progress on multiple fronts.