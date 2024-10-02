Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Tim Walz Admits He “Misspoke” About Being In China During Tiananmen Square Protests In 1989

During the first and only vice presidential debate of this election cycle on Tuesday evening, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz acknowledged that he had "misspoken" regarding his presence in China during the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989.

Tim Walz Admits He “Misspoke” About Being In China During Tiananmen Square Protests In 1989

During the first and only vice presidential debate of this election cycle on Tuesday evening, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz acknowledged that he had “misspoken” regarding his presence in China during the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989.

Walz has consistently claimed he was in China for the protests while working as a high school teacher in Foshan. Most recently, in February, he mentioned on the podcast “Pod Save America” that he was in Hong Kong during the protests, stating that he was there on June 4 when the events occurred and noting that many of his colleagues chose not to go in.

Tiananmen Square Protests

However, it appears Walz did not actually travel to the region until August 1989, based on local newspaper clippings obtained by ABC News. The pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, which led to a severe government crackdown, occurred from April 15 to June 4 that year, ending about two months before Walz arrived in the country.

When asked to clarify news reports that contradict his claims, Walz admitted to having “misspoken” previously but reiterated that he had been in Hong Kong and China during the democracy protest.

Tim Walz defends his character

While avoiding questions about the accuracy of his travel timeline, Walz defended his character by acknowledging his tendency to make gaffes, admitting that he has “not been perfect” and can be a “knucklehead at times.”

This incident is another example of Walz seemingly misspeaking about his past. The Democratic vice presidential candidate has faced criticism over his military record, with detractors questioning his characterization of his experience and highlighting his failure to correct inaccuracies. Alongside his claims about retiring at a rank he did not achieve, the Harris-Walz campaign conceded that he misspoke in 2018 when he stated that he carried weapons of war “in war.”

Read More: US VP debate: Key Takeaways From JD Vance And Tim Walz Showdown

Filed under

China Tiananmen Square Protests Tim walz vice presidential debate

Also Read

K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe | WATCH

K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe |...

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

Chennai Air Show 2024:Timing And Key Attractions

Chennai Air Show 2024:Timing And Key Attractions

Israel Likely To Attack Iran’s Oil Network After Tehran’s Missile Attack

Israel Likely To Attack Iran’s Oil Network After Tehran’s Missile Attack

Entertainment

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox