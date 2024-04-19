Voter Turnout: Tripura Tops With 34.54% , West Bengal At 33.56%

As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 kick off across India, Tripura emerges as a frontrunner in voter turnout, recording a significant 34.54 percent voting percentage by 11 am, according to data released by the Election Commission of India. This high participation underscores the enthusiasm and engagement of citizens in the democratic process.

Several other states are also witnessing robust voter turnout figures, indicating active civic participation. West Bengal follows closely behind Tripura with a 33.56 percent voting percentage, while Meghalaya and Madhya Pradesh stand at 33.12 percent and 30.56 percent, respectively. However, Lakshadweep reports the lowest turnout at 16.33 percent, highlighting disparities in voter engagement across regions.

A comprehensive overview of voting percentages in states participating in the first phase of elections reveals varied levels of participation. States like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are actively involved in the electoral process, with turnout ranging from 18.74 percent to 34.54 percent.

Comparatively, the voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections stood at over 67 percent, indicating a potentially lower participation rate in the current phase. However, the ongoing electoral exercise is witnessing substantial engagement, reflective of the democratic spirit ingrained in Indian society.

Amidst the voting process, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission regarding an incident in the Coochbehar constituency, where a polling agent was reportedly denied entry into a booth earlier in the day. Such incidents underscore the importance of ensuring fair and transparent electoral practices.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 mark the commencement of a mega seven-phase electoral exercise, with polling stations set up across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories. A total of 1.87 lakh polling stations have been established, with 18 lakh personnel deployed to oversee the smooth conduct of elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third consecutive term, while the opposition coalition, INDIA, aims to challenge the ruling BJP’s stronghold. With subsequent phases scheduled for April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, the electoral process promises to be a decisive journey shaping the political landscape of the nation.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, mirroring the structure of the previous general elections in 2019, reaffirm India’s commitment to the democratic principles of free and fair elections conducted in multiple phases.