Tuesday, October 8, 2024
What Will Be The Salary Of The Newly Elected MLAs In Haryana ?

What Will Be The Salary Of The Newly Elected MLAs In Haryana ?

As the counting of votes in Haryana continues, it’s noteworthy that each newly elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the 90-member Assembly will receive a monthly salary.

The current status of the votes are:

J&K: BJP = 29 | Cong = 06 | NC = 41 | PDP = 04

Haryana: BJP = 50 | Cong = 34 | JJP = 00| Oth = 06 | AAP = 00

A monthly salary of Rs 60,000 will be given to the newly elected MLA. However, the real perks come from the various allowances they are entitled to alongside their base salary.

In addition to their ₹60,000 salary, Haryana MLAs receive ₹15,000 per month for telephone expenses and ₹25,000 for office maintenance. They are also provided with a hospitality allowance of ₹10,000 and a daily expenses allowance amounting to ₹30,000 per month.

For travel related to their constituency work, MLAs are entitled to a ₹60,000 monthly constituency allowance. When attending Assembly sessions, they receive ₹15,000 and an additional ₹5,000 per day for travel outside the state of Haryana. Medical benefits for MLAs are on par with those offered to Group A government officers.

Haryana MLAs are also eligible for substantial loans: up to ₹20 lakh for purchasing a four-wheeler and up to ₹60 lakh for housing loans. In addition, they can secure ₹10 lakh for home repairs.

In terms of travel, MLAs enjoy first-class train and flight privileges, with free travel benefits capped at ₹3 lakh annually. They also receive a road travel allowance of ₹18 per kilometer, along with an annual grant of ₹15 lakh.

Back in 2017, there was an increase in the salaries and allowances for MLAs, Ministers, the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and the Leader of the Opposition. At that time, the basic salary was raised from ₹50,000 to ₹60,000, and office allowances for Ministers, State Ministers, the Speaker, and the Deputy Speaker were increased to ₹20,000, effective from April 1, 2016.

The range of perks and financial benefits offers MLAs significant resources to carry out their duties, in addition to their legislative responsibilities.

