Which States To Vote In Phase 2 Lok Sabha Elections 2024? List of Candidates Facing Criminal Cases

After the nation completed the phase 1 of the elections 2024, the preparations have geared up for the second phase of the Lok Sabha Eelctions that is scheduled on April 26. In this phase 89 constituencies across 13 states will exercise their voting rights on the day.
Voting under the second phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.
Political Parties have intensified their poll campaigns for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, saying that the Wayanad MP will be forced to look for another safe seat after the Lok Sabha elections in his Kerala constituency.
In a study conducted by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch reported that out of 1,192 cases praticipating in the second phase of elections 250 candidtaes hold criminal charges against themselves.
Among these candidates, 167 have declared serious criminal cases, while 32 candidates have disclosed cases for which they have been convicted. Shockingly, three candidates have declared cases related to murder, while 24 candidates have cases linked to attempted murder, and 25 candidates have cases involving crimes against women. Additionally, 21 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech.
The report also provides insights into the criminal cases declared by candidates from major political parties. It indicates that all five candidates from CPI, all four candidates from SP, 14 out of 18 candidates from CPI(M), two out of three candidates from Shiv Sena, 35 out of 68 candidates from INC, two out of four candidates from Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), 31 out of 69 candidates from BJP, and two out of five candidates from JD(U) have declared criminal cases against themselves.