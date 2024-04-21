Which States To Vote In Phase 2 Lok Sabha Elections 2024? List of Candidates Facing Criminal Cases

After the nation completed the phase 1 of the elections 2024, the preparations have geared up for the second phase of the Lok Sabha Eelctions that is scheduled on April 26. In this phase 89 constituencies across 13 states will exercise their voting rights on the day.

Names of the state to witness election in Phase 2:

Voting under the second phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.

Political Parties have intensified their poll campaigns for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, saying that the Wayanad MP will be forced to look for another safe seat after the Lok Sabha elections in his Kerala constituency.

250 Candidates Hold Criminal Cases Against Themselves:

In a study conducted by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch reported that out of 1,192 cases praticipating in the second phase of elections 250 candidtaes hold criminal charges against themselves.