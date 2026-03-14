West Bengal Election 2026: Meet Suvendu Adhikari, BJP’s Power Player And Leader Of Opposition Who May Contest Against Mamata Banerjee In Her Kolkata Bastion

As political temperature already rising ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, one name dominating the opposition camp is that of Suvendu Adhikari. A key strategist and one of the most influential leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, Adhikari is widely seen as the party’s potential chief ministerial face in the state.

Five years after the dramatic Nandigram showdown in 2021, speculation is mounting that Adhikari could once again square off against Mamata Banerjee this time in Bhabanipur, the Trinamool Congress chief’s stronghold in Kolkata.

From Ally to Political Rival of Mamata Banerjee

The rivalry between Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee has evolved from a once close political partnership to one of the most intense political battles in West Bengal.

Both leaders worked together during the Nandigram Movement, which played a crucial role in weakening the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front government and paved the way for the rise of the All India Trinamool Congress in 2011.

However, the relationship fractured dramatically ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, when Adhikari left the Trinamool Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The political split set the stage for a high-voltage contest in Nandigram, where Adhikari defeated Banerjee by a narrow margin of 1,956 votes.

Could Bhabanipur Be the Next Battlefield?

In 2021, it was Mamata Banerjee who took the fight to Suvendu Adhikari by contesting in his stronghold of Nandigram. Now, political observers believe the script may reverse in 2026.

There is growing speculation that Adhikari could challenge Banerjee in Bhabanipur, the constituency that has anchored her position in state politics for years. After losing Nandigram in 2021, Banerjee returned to the Assembly by winning a by-election from Bhabanipur with a comfortable margin.

If Adhikari chooses to contest from the seat, the constituency could become one of the most closely watched battlegrounds of the 2026 polls.

BJP’s Strategic Push in Bhabanipur

The Bharatiya Janata Party has increasingly focused on Bhabanipur, believing the constituency may no longer be an impregnable fortress for the All India Trinamool Congress.

Bhabanipur comprises several wards including 63, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 77 and 82. During the 2014 Indian general election, the BJP performed strongly in some of these wards, prompting the party to view the area as a potential breakthrough seat in Kolkata.

Reflecting this strategy, Suvendu Adhikari has reportedly set up a political war room in Ward 70, signalling the party’s intention to intensify its campaign in the constituency.

Suvendu Adhikari’s Political Journey, Who is he?

Born on 15 December 1970, Suvendu Adhikari comes from a politically influential family in West Bengal. His father, Sisir Adhikari, is a Member of Parliament and a former Union Minister of State in the Government of India during the Manmohan Singh administration.

Adhikari began his political career with the Indian National Congress in the mid-1990s and was elected as a councillor in Kanthi Municipality in 1995. He later joined the All India Trinamool Congress, where he emerged as one of the party’s most influential grassroots leaders.

In 2009, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Tamluk, defeating CPI(M) candidate Lakshman Seth by a massive margin. Later, he served as Transport Minister and held additional responsibilities including Irrigation and Water Resources in the West Bengal government.

The Nandigram Movement That Shaped His Political Rise

One of the defining moments in Suvendu Adhikari’s political career was his role in the Nandigram Movement in 2007.

The protest erupted after the Left Front government proposed acquiring around 10,000 acres of farmland in Nandigram for a special economic zone. Adhikari played a leading role in mobilising resistance through the Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh Committee, turning the agitation into a powerful political movement.

The movement eventually became a turning point in Bengal politics and significantly strengthened Mamata Banerjee’s challenge against the Left Front.

Ironically, the same constituency later became the site of the historic 2021 electoral clash between the two leaders.

From TMC Strongman to BJP’s Key Face in Bengal

In December 2020, Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the All India Trinamool Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Soon after the BJP emerged as the principal opposition in the state following the 2021 Assembly elections, Adhikari was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

Since then, he has become the party’s most visible political face in the state, regularly targeting the Trinamool Congress government and positioning himself as Banerjee’s primary challenger.

Will Bhabanipur See a Mamata-Suvendu Rematch?

As West Bengal heads toward the 2026 Assembly elections, speculation continues over whether Suvendu Adhikari will contest from Bhabanipur against Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari himself has repeatedly hinted at the possibility, claiming in public meetings that he defeated Banerjee once in Nandigram and could do so again in her own constituency.

Whether the contest ultimately materialises or not, one thing is clear: Suvendu Adhikari remains central to the BJP’s strategy in West Bengal, and his political moves will be closely watched as the state prepares for another high-stakes electoral battle.

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