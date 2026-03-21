Who Is Edappadi K Palaniswami? Former CM, AIADMK Chief Eyes Comeback in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026- A Look at His Political Journey and Strategy Amid Face-Off with DMK

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are emerging as a crucial test for the opposition AIADMK, which has faced electoral challenges since the passing of its influential leader, J. Jayalalithaa.

The party has endured three successive defeats, the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the 2021 Assembly polls, casting doubt on its chances of reclaiming lost ground in a state currently dominated by the ruling DMK under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Who Is Edappadi K Palaniswami?

Edappadi K Palaniswami served as the 7th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2017, and currently serves as the General Secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The upcoming Tamil Nadu Election is also a critical political moment for the AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS. Since emerging as the party’s main leader after Jayalalithaa’s death, he has yet to secure an electoral victory for the party.

Edappadi K Palaniswami rose to power amid dramatic developments following Jayalalithaa’s death. V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of the late leader, replaced O. Panneerselvam (OPS) and elevated Edappadi K Palaniswami to the Chief Minister’s post in 2017.

However, the two later joined forces, removed Sasikkala from the party, and introduced a dual leadership structure in the AIADMK, with OPS as coordinator and EPS as deputy.

During this period, Palaniswami continued as Chief Minister, while Panneerselvam served as Deputy Chief Minister.

After completing the government’s term, Palaniswami gradually consolidated control within the party and eventually expelled Panneerselvam, a key leader from the influential Thevar community. OPS later aligned with the ruling DMK, reportedly after being sidelined within the NDA led by EPS.

AIADMK Strategy For Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

AIADMK is optimistic about a comeback after DMK brings in new partners such as actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and the DMDK. In the run-up to the elections, the party has also intensified its focus on welfare measures.

In a key step, the AIADMK party leaders point to rising anti-incumbency against the DMK government, highlighting issues such as women’s safety, increasing sexual offences, and drug abuse.

The party also hopes that minority communities may not entirely distance themselves from it this time.

The AIADMK, on the other hand is banking on the emotional appeal of its iconic “Two leaves” symbol, closely linked to Jayalalithaa’s legacy.

Tamil Nadu election 2026 is all set to be held on April 23, 2026, and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, 2026.

Also Read: Who Is O. Panneerselvam? Expelled AIADMK Leader And Three-Time Chief Minister Joins DMK, Signaling A New Political War With Rivals In 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections