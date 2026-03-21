Who Is O. Panneerselvam? Expelled AIADMK Leader And Three-Time Chief Minister Joins DMK, Signaling A New Political War With Rivals In 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Three time former Chief Minister and long time All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) President O Panneerselvam officially switched to DMK in Chennai earlier this year which has caused a wave in the political arena of Tamil Nadu. This induction was done at the DMK headquarters in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Panneerselvam’s son were also present since he crossed over to the opposing party. The growth comes after his excommunication by the AIADMK in 2022 due to power wrangles within the party and unsuccessful efforts to be reinstated in a leadership position in his former party.

Who Is O. Panneerselvam? Expelled AIADMK Leader And Three-Time Chief Minister Joins DMK

The change of side by Panneerselvam comes only a few weeks after he publicly disassociated himself with any political side promising never to join the opposing camps despite the impending Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026. Nonetheless, with the build up of the election season, speculation on his political future rose particularly following his overtures like paying homage to AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa and indicating political realignments. Without an avenue to stamp his authority on the AIADMK and with diminished roles in the party, Panneerselvam eventually decided to switch to DMK, which analysts consider a self correction move coupled with a strategic boost to the ruling party on the eve of the poll.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Political analysts are speculating that this high profile defection has the potential of enhancing the DMK base especially in areas where Panneerselvam commanded a huge following in the past, and it has also been a blow to the cohesiveness and electoral chances of his former party. The inclusion of a veteran politician such as Panneerselvam in the DMK is indicative of the fluid nature of Tamil Nadu politics leading up to the assembly elections in 2026 where alliances and leadership credibility will most likely become the determining factor behind voter sentiment and results.

ALSO READ: Who Is Vijay? Thalapathy Of Tamil Makkal, Entering To Electoral Debut In High Voltage Fight Against Behemoths Of Dravidian Politics In Tamil Nadu Election 2026