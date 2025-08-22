2025 K-World Dream Awards: Full Winners List Revealed! Stray Kids, IVE Dominate The Race

The K-World Dream Awards 2025 was held on August 21, 2022 at the iconic Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul. The night witnessed glamour, glitters and K-Pop aura, marling a list of historic wins.

Formerly known as the Soribada Best K-Music Awards, this show has transcended to the ninth edition of the annual extravaganza that celebrates the best of Korean music through superstars all singing much-anticipated performances. Hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon, the event brought worldwide attention with live streaming via Hello Live, which includes AI subtitles in multiple languages.

Full List Of Winners: 2025 K-World Dream Awards

Journalist Pick Artist Award : NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM

Best Artist Award: Stray Kids, IVE

Stray Kids, IVE K-World Class Award : Stray Kids, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, IVE

Bonsang (Main Award) : QWER, tripleS, TXT, ILLIT, NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, Stray Kids

Rookie Band Award : Dragon Pony

New Vision Award : NEWBEAT, FIFTY FIFTY, CLOSE YOUR EYES

Global Music Artist Award : TXT

Super Rookie Award : AHOF, KickFlip, KiiiKiii, Hearts2Hearts

Listener’s Choice Award : Paul Kim, BTOB

Best Music Video Award : ILLIT, tripleS, YOUNG POSSE

Best OST Award : HUNTR/X – “Golden” (KPop Demon Hunters OST)

Best Band Artist Award : Xdinary Heroes, LUCY

Solo Popularity Award : Park Ji Hyeon, IVE’s Jang Won Young

Group Popularity Award : Stray Kids, UNIS

Best Digital Music Award : G-Dragon, IU, DAY6, Rosé

Best Album Award : SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, aespa, PLAVE

Best All-Rounder Musician Award : QWER, Kang Daniel

Best Performance Award : NCT WISH, FIFTY FIFTY, CRAVITY

Producer Award : Seo Hyun Joo (Starship Entertainment)

Best Trot Artist Award: Park Seo Jin, Park Ji Hyeon

The 2025 K-World Dream Awards was a night of diverse talents and K-Pop royalty, from IU to HUNTR/X, this was a star-studded event. With global viewership soaring and social media buzzing, the event solidified K-pop’s reign as a cultural powerhouse.

Also Read: BTS Movie Weeks 2025 Guide: Dates, Tickets And Everything ARMY Needs to Know