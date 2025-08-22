LIVE TV
2025 K-World Dream Awards: Full Winners List Revealed! Stray Kids, IVE Dominate The Race

The 2025 K-World Dream Awards were pure K-pop extravaganza! Stray Kids and IVE took home four awards each, while TXT and LE SSERAFIM slayed with three wins. Check out the full list of winners now!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 22, 2025 12:59:21 IST

The K-World Dream Awards 2025 was held on August 21, 2022 at the iconic Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul. The night witnessed glamour, glitters and K-Pop aura, marling a list of historic wins. 

Formerly known as the Soribada Best K-Music Awards, this show has transcended to the ninth edition of the annual extravaganza that celebrates the best of Korean music through superstars all singing much-anticipated performances. Hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon, the event brought worldwide attention with live streaming via Hello Live, which includes AI subtitles in multiple languages.

Full List Of Winners: 2025 K-World Dream Awards

  • Journalist Pick Artist Award: NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM

  • Best Artist Award: Stray Kids, IVE

  • K-World Class Award: Stray Kids, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, IVE

  • Bonsang (Main Award): QWER, tripleS, TXT, ILLIT, NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, Stray Kids

  • Rookie Band Award: Dragon Pony

  • New Vision Award: NEWBEAT, FIFTY FIFTY, CLOSE YOUR EYES

  • Global Music Artist Award: TXT

  • Super Rookie Award: AHOF, KickFlip, KiiiKiii, Hearts2Hearts

  • Listener’s Choice Award: Paul Kim, BTOB

  • Best Music Video Award: ILLIT, tripleS, YOUNG POSSE

  • Best OST Award: HUNTR/X – “Golden” (KPop Demon Hunters OST)

  • Best Band Artist Award: Xdinary Heroes, LUCY

  • Solo Popularity Award: Park Ji Hyeon, IVE’s Jang Won Young

  • Group Popularity Award: Stray Kids, UNIS

  • Best Digital Music Award: G-Dragon, IU, DAY6, Rosé

  • Best Album Award: SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, aespa, PLAVE

  • Best All-Rounder Musician Award: QWER, Kang Daniel

  • Best Performance Award: NCT WISH, FIFTY FIFTY, CRAVITY

  • Producer Award: Seo Hyun Joo (Starship Entertainment)

  • Best Trot Artist Award: Park Seo Jin, Park Ji Hyeon

The 2025 K-World Dream Awards was a night of diverse talents and K-Pop royalty, from IU to HUNTR/X, this was a star-studded event. With global viewership soaring and social media buzzing, the event solidified K-pop’s reign as a cultural powerhouse.

Also Read: BTS Movie Weeks 2025 Guide: Dates, Tickets And Everything ARMY Needs to Know 

