Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her Hilarious Response Revealed

Aamir Khan shares a light-hearted moment with ex-wife Kiran Rao on her tips to be a better husband. Kiran's witty response adds humor to their interview.

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her Hilarious Response Revealed

For over 16 years, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have been married, and that may well be the end in 2021but as co-parents to their son Azad Rao Khan, this couple is on very friendly terms. In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir spoke of an interesting moment from their post-split dynamics a moment that shows how even after separation, communication and self-improvement are key elements in moving forward.

During the conversation, Kiran asked Aamir about the 11 points she gave him on how to be a better husband,” a list he said he has been working on diligently. According to Aamir, one of the first points Kiran raised was about his tendency to dominate conversations. She said, You dont allow other people to talk.’ I didnt agree with her at first, but I wrote it down,” Aamir recalled. I said, Hmm,’ and saved it in my phone notes. Ive been working on it every day since then.”

MUST READ: Shaktimaan Returns! Mukesh Khanna Announces Iconic Show’s Comeback for a New Generation

This candid revelation from the actor shines light on how even in relationships that have ended, theres room for personal growth and reflection. While the points Kiran gave him were related to his behaviour as a husband, he also playfully shot back that Kiran never asked him how she could be a better wife. His answer to the interviewers commentWhy husbands? Even wives. Isne mujhe nahi pooncha (She didnt ask me), How can I be a better wife?

‘ Aap kabhi puchon toh main batata hun (Whenever you ask, Ill give you the list)‘” was met with a playful retort from Kiran.

Kiran, ever wise of tonguesmiled and replied; “FineGood now that I’m ex-wife, so don’t need to know.” At least her quick riposte added a note of humor to the conversation, and it is here that one comes to realise that things are hardly bitter between them.

ALSO READ: South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away At 39: Cause Of Death, Funeral Details

Filed under

Aamir khan co-parenting Azad Rao Khan Kiran Rao Laapataa Ladies
Advertisement

Also Read

Team Trump: Who Has US President-Elect Picked So Far For His New Admin?

Team Trump: Who Has US President-Elect Picked So Far For His New Admin?

Saudi Crown Prince Strongly Condemns Israel’s Gaza Operations, Labels Actions as ‘Genocide’

Saudi Crown Prince Strongly Condemns Israel’s Gaza Operations, Labels Actions as ‘Genocide’

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

Air India-Vistara Merger: Here Is How To Know If You Are On A Vistara Or Air India Flight

Air India-Vistara Merger: Here Is How To Know If You Are On A Vistara Or...

Entertainment

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In India

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away At 39: Cause Of Death, Funeral Details

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away At 39: Cause Of Death, Funeral Details

Avneet Kaur Poses With Tom Cruise On The Sets Of Mission: Impossible, Fans Speculate Her Role In Spy Franchise

Avneet Kaur Poses With Tom Cruise On The Sets Of Mission: Impossible, Fans Speculate Her

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox