Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her Hilarious Response Revealed

For over 16 years, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have been married, and that may well be the end in 2021, but as co-parents to their son Azad Rao Khan, this couple is on very friendly terms. In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir spoke of an interesting moment from their post-split dynamics a moment that shows how even after separation, communication and self-improvement are key elements in moving forward.

During the conversation, Kiran asked Aamir about the 11 points she gave him on “how to be a better husband,” a list he said he has been working on diligently. According to Aamir, one of the first points Kiran raised was about his tendency to dominate conversations. “She said, ‘You don‘t allow other people to talk.’ I didn‘t agree with her at first, but I wrote it down,” Aamir recalled. “I said, ‘Hmm,’ and saved it in my phone notes. I‘ve been working on it every day since then.”

This candid revelation from the actor shines light on how even in relationships that have ended, there‘s room for personal growth and reflection. While the points Kiran gave him were related to his behaviour as a husband, he also playfully shot back that Kiran never asked him how she could be a better wife. His answer to the interviewer‘s comment” Why husbands? Even wives. Isne mujhe nahi pooncha (She didn‘t ask me), ‘How can I be a better wife?



‘ Aap kabhi puchon toh main batata hun (Whenever you ask, I‘ll give you the list)‘” was met with a playful retort from Kiran.

Kiran, ever wise of tongue, smiled and replied; “Fine. Good now that I’m ex-wife, so don’t need to know.” At least her quick riposte added a note of humor to the conversation, and it is here that one comes to realise that things are hardly bitter between them.



