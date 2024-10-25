Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur, known for *Lunch Box* and *Homeland*, faces rumors of a connection with Abhishek Bachchan, allegedly causing strain in his marriage to Aishwarya Rai.

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

In a bold move that challenges conventional beauty standards, actor Abhishek Bachchan has joined forces with acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar for his highly anticipated film, I Want To Talk. The film’s poster, unveiled on October 25, features Bachchan showcasing his pot belly, a striking portrayal aimed at normalizing body diversity and celebrating authenticity.

The poster presents Abhishek Bachchan in a long coat paired with playful, cartoon-printed pants, reminiscent of comfortable home attire. This marks a significant moment in his career, as the actor confidently flaunts his pot belly, which includes visible surgery marks—a powerful symbol of his journey and acceptance.

“Bolne ke liye toh bohot kuch hai but then (There are many things to say but then), a picture ‘talks’ a thousand words. #IWantToTalk in cinemas 22nd November,” Abhishek expressed on social media, inviting audiences to reflect on the themes of the film.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

A Heartwarming Narrative

Just two days prior to the poster release, Abhishek shared insights about the film’s storyline, which resonates with anyone who knows a talkative person. He wrote, “We all know that one person who lives to talk. Here’s the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him! Tag that person you know who lives to talk!” This engaging message reflects the film’s uplifting narrative, aiming to inspire viewers to embrace positivity.

Production And Release Details

Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, I Want To Talk is set to hit theaters worldwide on November 22, after a slight postponement from its original release date of November 15. Joining Abhishek in this ensemble cast are talents like Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani, all contributing to the film’s diverse storytelling.

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur, widely recognized for her performances in Lunch Box and the international series Homeland, has recently found herself in the middle of a new controversy. This time, rumors are circulating about her alleged connection with Abhishek Bachchan. If these rumors hold any truth, it is suggested that their closeness may have caused friction in Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai‘s marriage.

