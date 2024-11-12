Actor Song Jae Rim Dies At 39, Found In His Seoul Apartment

Song Jae Rim, a well-known South Korean actor, tragically passed away on Tuesday, November 12, at the age of 39. The actor, best recognized for his roles in popular K-dramas such as The Moon Embracing the Sun (2012)

Song Jae Rim, a well-known South Korean actor, tragically passed away on Tuesday, November 12, at the age of 39. The actor, best recognized for his roles in popular K-dramas such as The Moon Embracing the Sun (2012), was discovered deceased in his Seoul apartment. The cause of death is still under investigation, with authorities currently conducting a probe into the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Police Investigation Underway; ‘Two-Page Letter’ Found at Scene

According to reports from Soompi, Song Jae Rim was found dead in an apartment located in Seoul’s Seongdong District. A ‘two-page letter’ was reportedly discovered at the scene, though the contents have not been revealed. Police are continuing their investigation into his death.

Memorial and Funeral Arrangements

Song Jae Rim’s family has already begun preparations for his funeral, which is scheduled to take place on November 14. A memorial space has been set up at the Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital Funeral Hall. His younger sister has been named the chief mourner, as reported by Xportsnews.

A Rising Star in K-Drama

Song Jae Rim began his career in the 2009 film Actresses, but it was his breakout role in The Moon Embracing the Sun where he gained widespread recognition. In the 2012 hit drama, he portrayed the role of Lord Kim Jae-woon, a loyal bodyguard to the lead characters, sharing the screen with Kim Soo-hyun. This role earned him a place in the hearts of K-drama fans and propelled him to further success.

From Two Weeks to Café Minamdang: A Diverse Career

Following his success in The Moon Embracing the Sun, Song Jae Rim went on to star in several other notable K-dramas. In 2013, he played a cold-blooded assassin in Two Weeks, and his roles in Unkind Ladies (2015), Secret Mother (2018), and I Wanna Hear Your Song (2019) solidified his versatility as an actor. He also starred in Café Minamdang (2022) and recently appeared in My Military Valentine (2024), showcasing his continued popularity.

Reality TV and Other Appearances

In addition to his acting career, Song Jae Rim was also known for his appearance on the reality show We Got Married (Season 4), where he was paired with actress Kim So-eun. His participation in the show endeared him further to fans, offering them a glimpse of his personal side.

Upcoming Projects Cut Short

At the time of his passing, Song Jae Rim had two projects in the pipeline, I’ll Become Rich and Death Business, which are now left unfinished. His fans and colleagues were looking forward to his upcoming roles, making his untimely death all the more heartbreaking.

Condolences and Tributes

As news of his death spread, tributes began pouring in from his fans and fellow entertainers. Song Jae Rim’s family, friends, and supporters are mourning the loss of a beloved figure in the South Korean entertainment industry.

The Moon Embracing the Sun and More: A Look Back at His Career

Song Jae Rim’s roles in K-dramas, particularly The Moon Embracing the Sun, remain iconic. His career spanned over a decade, and he was regarded as a talented and versatile actor who brought depth to every role he played.

A Loss to the K-Drama Community

The South Korean entertainment industry has lost one of its rising stars with Song Jae Rim’s passing. His death has left a void in the hearts of fans who had followed his career from his early days in film to his more recent television work.

