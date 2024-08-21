After Adipurush, Ramayana To Land In Controversy? Casting Director Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Says ‘Raavan Was Driven By Love’

Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’, has landed in a controversy because of his comments about the epic. In a recent interview, he said that Raavan’s actions were “right and driven by love”.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Mukesh Chhabra Says Raavan Was ‘Driven By Love’

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, is one of the biggest Indian films of all time. Mukesh Chhabra, who servers as its casting director, recently found himself amid a controversy when he justified Raavan’s actions in the epic. During his appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, he said that Raavan’s actions were “driven by love” Ramayana, starringand Sai Pallavi, is one of the biggest Indian films of all time. Mukesh Chhabra, who servers as its casting director, recently found himself amid a controversy when he justified Raavan’s actions in the epic. During his appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, he said that Raavan’s actions were “driven by love”

“He wanted revenge, but he was in love as well. As far as I understand Raavan, he was evil and vengeful, but his revenge was driven by love for his sister. He had to do what he had to (abduct goddess Sita) do for his sister. Woh bhi apni taraf se theek they (He was right in his own way). In war, both sides believe they’re on the right side. But ultimately, Raavan was driven by love,” he said.

Interestingly, in 2020, ‘Adipurush’ landed in a controversy when Saif Ali Khan said that the film would show the “humane” side of Raavan. The Race star eventually apologised for his remarks and clarified that ‘Adipurush’ would deal with the victory of ‘good’ over ‘evil’. The film was eventually released in 2023 and ended up being a flop.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is epic drama that features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Yash is reportedly in talks to play Raavan in the biggie. Sunny Deol is likely to play Lord Hanuman in Ramayana. The grapevine also suggests Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman will be composing music for the biggie. Ramayana will be co-produced by Namit Malhotra and ‘KGF’ star Yash. The film is being shot on a budget of Rs 835 crore.