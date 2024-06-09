After Winning The IPL Finale Bet, Drake Now Puts Massive Rs.5.4 Crore On India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, June 9, international rapper Drake has placed a significant bet on India to emerge victorious. The Grammy-winning artist has wagered a hefty sum of Rs. 5.4 crore. This move follows his recent success in betting during the IPL 2024 season.

In an Instagram story post that has since expired, Drake disclosed his bet of over Rs. 5 crores. He captioned the post, “We are 1 for 1 on cricket bets. Let’s start the run.”

Why is Drake betting against India Pak cricket helpppppp😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/G3gkUT7Rgm — zam (@notzammy) June 8, 2024

Drake’s latest bet comes shortly after his winning bet on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), from which he earned Rs. 3.73 crore. According to Mashable India, the rapper and singer placed a $250,000 bet on Shah Rukh Khan’s team, resulting in his earnings exceeding Rs. 1.7 crore.

The India versus Pakistan match is scheduled for Sunday, June 9, in New York. The Indian team includes players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohd. Siraj. The match will be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, beginning at 8 PM IST.

In other news, Drake has been grabbing attention for his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar at the Hollywood Bowl. The feud escalated as both artists made peculiar claims against each other.

Comedian and actor Seth Rogen, who hosted the event on May 7, has revealed that Drake was deemed the loser of the battle. Rogen declared Kendrick as the winner due to Drake’s defensive lyrics in response to certain allegations.

