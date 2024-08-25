Ahmed Khan Confirms ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ International Shoot Starts In October

The eagerly awaited action-comedy Welcome to the Jungle is moving forward as planned, with the film set to kick off its international shooting schedule in October. Despite recent rumors suggesting delays, the production team has clarified that everything is proceeding according to plan.

Having completed an extensive shoot in Mumbai and Kashmir in August, the film is now preparing for its next phase. Director Ahmed Khan addressed media concerns, stating, “The rumors about delays are unfounded. Our film is progressing well, and we are gearing up to start our international shooting schedule in October. My technical team has already commenced the first recce for this phase.”

Recent speculation had suggested that Jio Studios, which was originally involved in the production, had withdrawn its support. However, a source close to the production confirmed, “Jio Studios is no longer part of this project. They pulled out a few months ago, which led to the removal of related content from the internet.” Despite these changes, the production team reassures fans that the film’s progress remains unaffected.

Welcome to the Jungle is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah and presented by Base Industries Group. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal, among others.

