Thursday, November 28, 2024
Aishwarya Rai Once Opened Up To Oprah Winfrey About Sex Before Marriage, Check Her SHOCKING Reply

During the interview, Aishwarya clarified misconceptions about arranged marriages, particularly in urban India. She described them as akin to a global matchmaking service, where families evaluate compatibility before introducing the prospective couple.

Aishwarya Rai Once Opened Up To Oprah Winfrey About Sex Before Marriage, Check Her SHOCKING Reply

Long before Priyanka Chopra became a prominent advocate for Indian culture in the United States, Aishwarya Rai had already captured global attention.

Her appearances on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show in the early 2000s remain iconic, as she represented India with grace and eloquence, addressing topics that often puzzled Western audiences.

Aishwarya Rai: People kiss, but it doesn’t happen around the street corner

In 2005, Aishwarya Rai was invited to Oprah’s show, where she tackled questions about Indian traditions and cultural norms. When asked about public displays of affection, she explained, “It’s not really a familiar sight. People kiss, but it doesn’t happen around the street corner. It’s a more private expression of emotion, so I guess art imitates life, and that comes across in our cinema.”

On the topic of premarital sex, Oprah asked if it was a common practice in India or considered taboo. Aishwarya responded, “Broadly speaking, it isn’t the good thing to do.”

Aishwarya Rai: That really shocked me

Aishwarya highlighted some stereotypes she had encountered as an Indian, such as assumptions about her ability to speak English fluently. She recounted that people often asked if she had studied abroad to achieve her language proficiency, expressing surprise that Indians are fluent in English. “Why would people think that we don’t study English? That really shocked me,” she shared.

She also discussed living with her parents, which is a cultural norm in India. When Oprah remarked that, in the U.S., parents often encourage their children to move out by the age of 30, Aishwarya explained, “In India, it’s more about the family, about living together and remaining connected, and that’s probably the most special thing.”

Aishwarya Rai on the concept of arranged marriages

During the interview, Aishwarya clarified misconceptions about arranged marriages, particularly in urban India. She described them as akin to a global matchmaking service, where families evaluate compatibility before introducing the prospective couple.

“They get engaged, they date, and if it works, they proceed with the alliance. If not, they part ways,” she explained.

Aishwarya Rai’s return to Oprah’s Show in 2009

Aishwarya’s charm earned her a second appearance on Oprah’s show in 2009, further solidifying her status as a global icon. Notably, during her earlier visit in 2004, she had even convinced Oprah to try wearing a sari, leaving a memorable impression of Indian culture.

Aishwarya Rai’s eloquence and poise in these interviews showcased her ability to bridge cultural gaps and present a nuanced view of Indian traditions to a global audience.

