Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Tells Women How To Combat Street Harassment In New Video: Never Compromise Your Worth

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has addressed the issue of street harassment and shared strategies to combat it. Taking to Instagram on November 26, the actress posted a video as part of L’Oréal Paris’ latest campaign. As the brand ambassador, she highlighted the importance of standing up against harassment.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Empowering Message

In the video, Aishwarya boldly states, “Street harassment. How do you deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist. My body, my worth. Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don’t blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault.”

The actor shared the video on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. In the caption, Aishwarya wrote, “On this International Day for the elimination of violence against women, join @lorealparis’s Stand Up against street harassment training program. We’re all worth it.”

She also added the hashtag #WeStandUp to emphasize the campaign’s significance.

Fans Applaud Aishwarya’s Initiative

The video received an outpouring of positive responses from fans and followers. One user stated, “Well said. Proud of you for fighting for a cause of grave concern for women and society.” Another added, “Wow, Aishwarya, you are the most inspirational and powerful woman.”

The next one said, “The icon of Beauty with Brain,” and another concluded, “Thank you, queen, we needed this.”

Aishwarya’s Work

Aishwarya’s most recent film was Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, directed by Mani Ratnam. The historical epic, which followed the success of the 2022 first installment, featured narration by actor Kamal Haasan and music composed by AR Rahman.

Her performance in the film earned her the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the 2024 South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), held in Dubai this past September.

