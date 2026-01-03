Akshaye Khanna Becomes First Actor After SRK To Gross Rs 2000 Crore In A Year – Net Worth Revealed!

In the cinematic universe run by the “Superstars,” the unassuming Akshaye Khanna has managed to pull off the most thrilling box office coup of the decade without making any noise. He did the same thing as Shah Rukh Khan up to January 2026: grossing over ₹2000 crores worldwide in one year only.

The current wave of film-going was set off by the dual successes of the period drama Chhaava, where his casting of Aurangzeb brought in ₹809 crores, and the action-packed thriller Dhurandhar, which has already crossed the ₹1100 crore mark. Melodramatic lead actors may still be performing their roles, but Khanna’s “Midas touch” as a villain has changed the definition of the term ‘box office’ in the post-pandemic period.

Akshaye Khanna Strategic Portfolio

Despite the loudness of his box office figures, the personal finance management of Akshaye Khanna is very quiet. The amount of his net worth is estimated to be around 167 crore rupees, which is the sum that considerably speaks of one man’s choice of less and better.

Besides, it is quite interesting that most of this wealth, almost 100 crore, has been invested in a very strong real estate portfolio. This one includes a beach-view cottage in Juhu, which is valued at 35 crore, and a classic-style mansion in Malabar Hill that is worth 60 crore.

By taking powerful parts with backend profit-sharing arrangements, like in his recent appearance in Dhurandhar, he has made it possible that his net worth increases through equity and property, not just through a flat acting fee.

Akshaye Khanna Financial Resilience

The phenomenon known as the “Khanna Factor” in 2025 has opened up a rare case study of financial strength in Bollywood. While he was earning only a relatively small upfront fee of ₹2.5 to ₹4 crore for every movie, he has nevertheless made a huge impact that is even larger than the impact of his more expensive and higher-paid contemporaries.

His financial observance of ₹7 crore in luxury cars, among which are a BMW 7 Series and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, indicates his diversification of wealth. This combination of top-quality movie heroes and “old money” real estate investments is a strong indication that a low-profile lifestyle can be coupled with high-voltage financial victories. Thus, he is considered to be the most lucrative Indian actor for the present fiscal year.

