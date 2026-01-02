Akshay Kumar And Rani Mukerji Team Up For ‘Oh My God 3’; Film Expected To Go On Floors By Mid-2026

Oh My God 3: Rani Mukerji has reportedly come on board ‘Oh My God 3’, teaming up with Akshay Kumar for the next chapter of the popular social-drama franchise. The casting brings together two of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated stars from the 1990s, making it one of the most talked-about developments in recent times.

Industry insiders say Rani’s inclusion is expected to add emotional depth and narrative strength to the third instalment.

‘A Major Casting Coup’

According to sources close to the project, the actress’s entry has significantly raised the film’s scale. ‘Oh My God’ remains one of Akshay Kumar’s most loved franchises, and the third film is being designed to feel bigger in every sense.

The source added that Akshay was keen on expanding the universe of the franchise and wanted the casting to reflect the heightened ambition of the story.

Bigger Story, Higher Stakes

‘Oh My God 3’ is currently in the pre-production stage and is likely to go on floors by mid-2026. Director Amit Rai, who previously helmed ‘OMG 2’, has reportedly developed a more ambitious and socially relevant narrative for the new film.

The story is said to carry stronger emotional beats and sharper commentary, with performances playing a key role in driving its impact. Rani Mukerji’s presence is expected to further elevate the film’s dramatic weight.

Why Oh My God Continues To Click

The ‘Oh My God’ franchise has earned a loyal following for blending satire, social messaging, and mass appeal. Both earlier films sparked widespread discussion while performing well at the box office, keeping expectations high for the third instalment.

With Akshay Kumar returning and Rani Mukerji joining the franchise for the first time, anticipation around ‘OMG 3’ has only intensified.

While the casting news has generated strong buzz, the makers are yet to make an official announcement. If confirmed, ‘Oh My God 3’ will mark a significant on-screen collaboration and a major addition to mainstream, message-driven Hindi cinema.

