LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Blinkit nyc mayor arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Blinkit nyc mayor arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Blinkit nyc mayor arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Blinkit nyc mayor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Blinkit nyc mayor arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Blinkit nyc mayor arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Blinkit nyc mayor arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Blinkit nyc mayor
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Real Or AI? Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Footage Gets Leaked Online Days Ahead Of Its Release, Here’s The Truth Behind It

Real Or AI? Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Footage Gets Leaked Online Days Ahead Of Its Release, Here’s The Truth Behind It

A video claiming to show Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan went viral online, but experts confirm it’s an AI-generated deepfake, not real footage. The war drama, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, releases April 17, 2026, and fans are urged to wait for official content.

Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan ‘Leak’ Exposed (Pc: X)
Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan ‘Leak’ Exposed (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 2, 2026 15:03:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Real Or AI? Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Footage Gets Leaked Online Days Ahead Of Its Release, Here’s The Truth Behind It

The movie, Battle of Galwan, a war drama that is much awaited by superstar Salman Khan, has them all set to tremble the whole box office with its release. The film’s director is Apoorva Lakhia and it is already getting a lot of attention since its teaser was released on the day of the actor’s 60th birthday.

You Might Be Interested In

Just recently, there was a very active situation on social media when a dramatic action video started to circulate, with numerous aficionados asserting it to be the src footage of the grand climax of the movie.

The video clip captures a soldier who looks like Salman being involved in a very rough hand-to-hand fight in the snow-covered mountain area, but before the speculations get piled up, it is of great importance to state that this “leak” is not coming from the official source.

You Might Be Interested In



AI-Generated Misinformation

The “leak” that is being talked about is a matter of modern technology rather than a breach of security. The video has been recognized as created by AI by industry experts and fact-checkers who have been able to trace its source to the work of tech-savvy fans.

Through the use of advanced algorithms, these deepfake videos not only take Salman Khan’s image but also mix it with existing war movie clips or computer-generated environments.

Although the visuals may seem incredibly real at first glance, technical irregularities such as the differing shadows on the face and the frame rates give away the fact that this is not the actual footage of the Battle of Galwan sets.

Fans are suggested to look for official announcements from Salman Khan Films instead of relying on social media posts that are designed to attract attention and are possibly misleading.

Production Fact-Check

In terms of the actual movie, the production is shrouded in extreme secrecy in order to keep the impact of the cinematic experience. The role of Colonel B. Santosh Babu is played by Salman Khan, who is supported by a great cast, including Chitrangda Singh and Ankur Bhatia.

The film is a tribute to the courage of the Indian Army in the 2020 skirmishes and has already completed its Ladakh shoot as well as the post-production phase. Scheduled for release on April 17, 2026, the production team has also ensured that no authentic scenes have been cut from the final version. Any footage at this point being marketed as a “major leak” is merely a tool for social media interaction and is untrue.

Also Read: How Much Did Prabhas Charge For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Baahubali Star Pocketed 25 Times More Than Triptii Dimri, Check Cast Fees Here

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 3:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: AI deepfakeBattle of Galwanhome-hero-pos-10salman khanviral video

RELATED News

The Power of Dhurandhar’s Beard: Decoding Why It Works

Who Is Tommy Lee Jones’s Daughter Victoria? 34, Found Dead In San Francisco Hotel; Cause Of Death Under Investigation

‘Ikkis’ Day 1 Box Office Collection: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra Drama Opens At Rs 7 Crore, Beats Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Trails Dhurandhar

Will Smith Sued: Who Is Brian King Joseph, The Violinist Accusing The Actor Of Sexual Harassment And Grooming?

How Much Did Prabhas Charge For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Baahubali Star Pocketed 25 Times More Than Triptii Dimri, Check Cast Fees Here

LATEST NEWS

‘Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo? For Me, The Winner Is…’: Former Real Madrid Legend Makes A Surprising Pick

Zohran Mamdani Deletes Posts Directed At Combating Antisemitism? Jews Demand Answers From New York’s First Muslim Mayor

Real Or AI? Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Footage Gets Leaked Online Days Ahead Of Its Release, Here’s The Truth Behind It

Will Bangladeshi Player Mustafizur Rahman Not Play For Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR In IPL 2026? BCCI Breaks Silence, ‘Let’s Not Get Into…’

EV Push Meets SUV Boom: Maruti, Tata, Kia & Hyundai Gear Up For India’s Biggest Car Launches Of 2026

Snow-Covered Mount Etna Erupts: Viral Video Shows Volcano Spewing Lava And Ash- What’s Causing It? All You Need To Know About The Violent Eruption

‘Arunachal Pradesh Is And Always Will Be A Part Of India’: EAM Jaishankar Calls Out China’s Tactics After Arunachal Woman’s Passport Row At Shanghai Airport

{OUT} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (02.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

‘He’s Batting Like His Father’: Yograj Singh Slams Coaches For Steering Arjun Tendulkar Away from Batting After IPL 2026 Auction

Tanya Mittal Sets The Record Straight: Does Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Really Have 150 Bodyguards? Find Out Now!

Real Or AI? Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Footage Gets Leaked Online Days Ahead Of Its Release, Here’s The Truth Behind It

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Real Or AI? Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Footage Gets Leaked Online Days Ahead Of Its Release, Here’s The Truth Behind It

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Real Or AI? Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Footage Gets Leaked Online Days Ahead Of Its Release, Here’s The Truth Behind It
Real Or AI? Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Footage Gets Leaked Online Days Ahead Of Its Release, Here’s The Truth Behind It
Real Or AI? Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Footage Gets Leaked Online Days Ahead Of Its Release, Here’s The Truth Behind It
Real Or AI? Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Footage Gets Leaked Online Days Ahead Of Its Release, Here’s The Truth Behind It

QUICK LINKS