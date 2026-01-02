Real Or AI? Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Footage Gets Leaked Online Days Ahead Of Its Release, Here’s The Truth Behind It

The movie, Battle of Galwan, a war drama that is much awaited by superstar Salman Khan, has them all set to tremble the whole box office with its release. The film’s director is Apoorva Lakhia and it is already getting a lot of attention since its teaser was released on the day of the actor’s 60th birthday.

Just recently, there was a very active situation on social media when a dramatic action video started to circulate, with numerous aficionados asserting it to be the src footage of the grand climax of the movie.

The video clip captures a soldier who looks like Salman being involved in a very rough hand-to-hand fight in the snow-covered mountain area, but before the speculations get piled up, it is of great importance to state that this “leak” is not coming from the official source.







AI-Generated Misinformation

The “leak” that is being talked about is a matter of modern technology rather than a breach of security. The video has been recognized as created by AI by industry experts and fact-checkers who have been able to trace its source to the work of tech-savvy fans.

Through the use of advanced algorithms, these deepfake videos not only take Salman Khan’s image but also mix it with existing war movie clips or computer-generated environments.

Although the visuals may seem incredibly real at first glance, technical irregularities such as the differing shadows on the face and the frame rates give away the fact that this is not the actual footage of the Battle of Galwan sets.

Fans are suggested to look for official announcements from Salman Khan Films instead of relying on social media posts that are designed to attract attention and are possibly misleading.

Production Fact-Check

In terms of the actual movie, the production is shrouded in extreme secrecy in order to keep the impact of the cinematic experience. The role of Colonel B. Santosh Babu is played by Salman Khan, who is supported by a great cast, including Chitrangda Singh and Ankur Bhatia.

The film is a tribute to the courage of the Indian Army in the 2020 skirmishes and has already completed its Ladakh shoot as well as the post-production phase. Scheduled for release on April 17, 2026, the production team has also ensured that no authentic scenes have been cut from the final version. Any footage at this point being marketed as a “major leak” is merely a tool for social media interaction and is untrue.

