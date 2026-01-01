LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chelsea Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India Indore news chelsea Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India Indore news chelsea Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India Indore news chelsea Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India Indore news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chelsea Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India Indore news chelsea Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India Indore news chelsea Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India Indore news chelsea Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India Indore news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > How Much Did Prabhas Charge For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Baahubali Star Pocketed 25 Times More Than Triptii Dimri, Check Cast Fees Here

How Much Did Prabhas Charge For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Baahubali Star Pocketed 25 Times More Than Triptii Dimri, Check Cast Fees Here

Prabhas’ upcoming film Spirit has sparked massive buzz after its first look reveal. Reports say Prabhas earned Rs 160 crore for the film, while Triptii Dimri charged Rs 4–6 crore. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the action drama is expected to release in 2026.

The reported cast fees of Spirit have sparked discussion online (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)
The reported cast fees of Spirit have sparked discussion online (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 1, 2026 19:05:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Much Did Prabhas Charge For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Baahubali Star Pocketed 25 Times More Than Triptii Dimri, Check Cast Fees Here

Prabhas’ new film Spirit has been making waves since New Year’s Day 2026, all thanks to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropping its first look right at midnight.

You Might Be Interested In

People can’t stop talking about Prabhas and Triptii Dimri; they look absolutely electric together. But here’s a question that’s been buzzing: how much did Prabhas get paid for this film?

How Much Did Prabhas Charge For Spirit? 

Well, according to Deccan Chronicle, Prabhas pocketed a massive Rs. 160 crore for Spirit. He’s easily one of the highest-paid actors in the industry right now. For his last film, Adipurush, he reportedly brought his fee down from his usual Rs. 150 crore to Rs. 100 crore. So, Spirit marks a big jump.

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

How much did Triptii Dimri get for Spirit? 

Now, what about Triptii Dimri’s paycheck? Reports say she charged somewhere between Rs. 4 to 6 crore for her role in Spirit.

That’s a huge leap from her fee for Animal, where she reportedly earned around Rs. 40 lakh. Clearly, her star power has skyrocketed since then.

The official poster for Spirit dropped on January 1, 2026, but there’s still no confirmed release date. Most reports say the movie should hit theatres in May 2026, but the makers haven’t set anything in stone yet.

After that first look came out, fans instantly started comparing Spirit to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Some say the vibe is pretty similar, especially with the poster showing an injured Prabhas while Triptii lights his cigarette there’s a gritty energy there.

About Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit

Spirit is shaping up to be a full-blown action drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who’s already known for Kabir Singh and Animal. 

Prabhas leads the cast, with Triptii as the female lead. Bhushan Kumar and Pranay Reddy Vanga are producing under T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. 

Harshavardhan Rameshwar is handling the music, and the technical crew promises an intense, gripping ride. Let’s see if Spirit lives up to the hype.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown’s Plastic Surgery Remarks Resurfaces Amid ‘Lip Filler’ Buzz From Stranger Things Season 5; Here’s What We Know

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 7:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: prabhassandeep reddy vangaspirittriptii dimri

RELATED News

Millie Bobby Brown’s Plastic Surgery Remarks Resurfaces Amid ‘Lip Filler’ Buzz From Stranger Things Season 5; Here’s What We Know

Who Is Furqan Bhat? Domestic Cricketer Triggers Probe After Wearing Palestine Flag On Helmet During J&K Champions League

What Led To The Massive Fire At Amsterdam’s 150-Year-Old Vondelkerk Church On New Year? Here’s What Happened

Too Drunk To Walk? Gurugram To Bangalore, New Year 2026 After-Parties Go Wild | Memes Take Internet By Storm

Why Did Trump Mock George Clooney’s France Move? POTUS Calls Actor’s Family ‘Worst Prognosticators’ Sparking Fresh Controversy

LATEST NEWS

Language Row: ‘Mujhe Punjabi Nahi Aati’ Triggers Heated Argument Between Staffer And Local At Amritsar’s Main Post Office, Watch Here

How Much Did Prabhas Charge For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Baahubali Star Pocketed 25 Times More Than Triptii Dimri, Check Cast Fees Here

Why Has Chelsea Sacked Head Coach Enzo Maresca? What We Know About His Shocking Premier League Exit

Kia India Records Best-Ever December With 18,659 Units Sold, Sales More Than Double

Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor: India’s First Bullet Train Launch Date Finally Revealed, Check Route, Speed And Key Stations Here

Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft Case Takes A New Turn As SIT Reveals Shocking New Details, Full Controversy Explained

Mitchell Marsh Hits ‘Career-Fastest’ 58-Ball Century In BBL- Is This A Warning Ahead Of T20 World Cup?

Pink Saheli Smart Card: Free Unlimited Delhi Metro & DTC Bus Rides for Women | Check Eligibility & Aadhaar-Based Application Guide

New Year Feast Turned Deadly: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Home-Made Chicken And Fish In Telangana

Ice, I-Pill, And Bhujia: India’s Viral New Year’s Eve Online Shopping List Revealed

How Much Did Prabhas Charge For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Baahubali Star Pocketed 25 Times More Than Triptii Dimri, Check Cast Fees Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Much Did Prabhas Charge For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Baahubali Star Pocketed 25 Times More Than Triptii Dimri, Check Cast Fees Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Much Did Prabhas Charge For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Baahubali Star Pocketed 25 Times More Than Triptii Dimri, Check Cast Fees Here
How Much Did Prabhas Charge For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Baahubali Star Pocketed 25 Times More Than Triptii Dimri, Check Cast Fees Here
How Much Did Prabhas Charge For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Baahubali Star Pocketed 25 Times More Than Triptii Dimri, Check Cast Fees Here
How Much Did Prabhas Charge For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Baahubali Star Pocketed 25 Times More Than Triptii Dimri, Check Cast Fees Here

QUICK LINKS