How Much Did Prabhas Charge For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Baahubali Star Pocketed 25 Times More Than Triptii Dimri, Check Cast Fees Here

Prabhas’ new film Spirit has been making waves since New Year’s Day 2026, all thanks to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropping its first look right at midnight.

People can’t stop talking about Prabhas and Triptii Dimri; they look absolutely electric together. But here’s a question that’s been buzzing: how much did Prabhas get paid for this film?

How Much Did Prabhas Charge For Spirit?

Well, according to Deccan Chronicle, Prabhas pocketed a massive Rs. 160 crore for Spirit. He’s easily one of the highest-paid actors in the industry right now. For his last film, Adipurush, he reportedly brought his fee down from his usual Rs. 150 crore to Rs. 100 crore. So, Spirit marks a big jump.

How much did Triptii Dimri get for Spirit?

Now, what about Triptii Dimri’s paycheck? Reports say she charged somewhere between Rs. 4 to 6 crore for her role in Spirit.

That’s a huge leap from her fee for Animal, where she reportedly earned around Rs. 40 lakh. Clearly, her star power has skyrocketed since then.

The official poster for Spirit dropped on January 1, 2026, but there’s still no confirmed release date. Most reports say the movie should hit theatres in May 2026, but the makers haven’t set anything in stone yet.

After that first look came out, fans instantly started comparing Spirit to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Some say the vibe is pretty similar, especially with the poster showing an injured Prabhas while Triptii lights his cigarette there’s a gritty energy there.

About Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit

Spirit is shaping up to be a full-blown action drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who’s already known for Kabir Singh and Animal.

Prabhas leads the cast, with Triptii as the female lead. Bhushan Kumar and Pranay Reddy Vanga are producing under T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Harshavardhan Rameshwar is handling the music, and the technical crew promises an intense, gripping ride. Let’s see if Spirit lives up to the hype.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown’s Plastic Surgery Remarks Resurfaces Amid ‘Lip Filler’ Buzz From Stranger Things Season 5; Here’s What We Know