Millie Bobby Brown’s Plastic Surgery Remarks Resurfaces Amid ‘Lip Filler’ Buzz From Stranger Things Season 5; Here’s What We Know

Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 5 has sparked mixed reactions online, with viewers split over the show’s direction even as conversations shift toward its lead star, Millie Bobby Brown, amid renewed speculation about her appearance.

Season 5 Cliffhanger Draws Praise, Volume Two Faces Criticism

Fans largely praised the mid-season episodes, particularly the dramatic turn involving Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), whose character emerges with powerful abilities, including controlling Demogorgons and confronting Vecna telepathically.

However, the second volume has not landed as strongly. While some viewers believe the storyline is laying groundwork for the finale, others have criticised the pacing and stretched narrative, voicing disappointment on social media.

Online Speculation Targets Millie Bobby Brown

Amid the debate over the show, social media users began circulating before-and-after clips of Millie Bobby Brown, comparing her early Stranger Things appearances to Season 5. Some users speculated about cosmetic procedures, particularly lip fillers.

Supporters were quick to point out that Brown was 11 years old when the series debuted in 2015 and is now 21, highlighting natural ageing and personal changes over the past decade.

Brown recently addressed online scrutiny in a light-hearted moment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Joking about fan commentary, Fallon quipped about viewers obsessing over changes in characters’ appearances including even Vecna, underscoring how exaggerated online speculation has become.

Old Statements On Body Scrutiny Resurface

As the chatter grew, past comments by Brown on body image and media treatment resurfaced online. In earlier interviews and social media posts, the actor spoke openly about the pressure of growing up in the public eye and criticised headlines that fixate on her appearance.

She has previously described such coverage as harmful and emotionally taxing, revealing that it left her distressed for days and affected her mental well-being especially as a young actor navigating fame.

