Dhurandhar’s Revised Version Out Today: Why Changes Were Made In Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster- What We Know

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar continues its historic run at the box office, but the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller is now set to release a revised version in theatres from January 1, 2026. Despite its record-breaking success, the makers have implemented minor edits following official directives.

Why Is Dhurandhar Being Revised?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, film distributors received an email on December 31 informing them about a new Digital Cinema Package (DCP) for Dhurandhar. The changes were made following instructions from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India.

A source quoted in the report stated that the makers have muted two words and altered a dialogue in the film. One of the muted words in the revised version is reportedly “Baloch”. The edits are said to be minimal and narrative-neutral.

When Will the Revised Version Be Screened?

The updated version of Dhurandhar will be screened in theatres nationwide starting January 1, 2026. Exhibitors have been instructed to replace the earlier cut with the revised DCP from that date onwards.

Importantly, trade sources believe these changes will not impact the film’s box office performance, given its strong momentum and audience response.

Dhurandhar’s Record-Breaking Box Office Run

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar has shown remarkable consistency at the box office, driven by strong word-of-mouth and mass appeal. As 2025 came to a close, the film added yet another impressive figure to its already massive tally.

With ₹722.75 crore in domestic collections, the film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of several recent blockbusters, including Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD and Chhaava. It is now eyeing RRR’s domestic lifetime total of ₹782.2 crore.

On the global front, Dhurandhar has already crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide, cementing Ranveer Singh’s status as one of Hindi cinema’s biggest box office draws.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian intelligence officer who infiltrates the criminal network of Rehman Dakait in Pakistan’s Lyari region to relay critical information from within the ISI to RAW.

Akshaye Khanna plays the antagonist Rehman Dakait, with Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun appearing in key roles.

The film is the first installment of a planned two-part series and draws inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events, including the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and Operation Lyari.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar was filmed across Punjab, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Thailand between July 2024 and October 2025. The film features music by Shashwat Sachdev and has a runtime of 214 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films ever made.

