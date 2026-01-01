LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar’s Revised Version Out Today: Why Changes Were Made In Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster- What We Know

Dhurandhar’s Revised Version Out Today: Why Changes Were Made In Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster- What We Know

Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar will screen a revised version from January 1, 2026, after minor edits were made following government directives. The changes include muted words and a dialogue tweak, with no impact expected on its record-breaking box office run.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar will screen a revised version from January 1. (Photo: IG/Ranveer Singh)
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar will screen a revised version from January 1. (Photo: IG/Ranveer Singh)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: January 1, 2026 14:48:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar’s Revised Version Out Today: Why Changes Were Made In Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster- What We Know

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar continues its historic run at the box office, but the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller is now set to release a revised version in theatres from January 1, 2026. Despite its record-breaking success, the makers have implemented minor edits following official directives.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Is Dhurandhar Being Revised?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, film distributors received an email on December 31 informing them about a new Digital Cinema Package (DCP) for Dhurandhar. The changes were made following instructions from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India.

A source quoted in the report stated that the makers have muted two words and altered a dialogue in the film. One of the muted words in the revised version is reportedly “Baloch”. The edits are said to be minimal and narrative-neutral.

You Might Be Interested In

When Will the Revised Version Be Screened?

The updated version of Dhurandhar will be screened in theatres nationwide starting January 1, 2026. Exhibitors have been instructed to replace the earlier cut with the revised DCP from that date onwards.

Importantly, trade sources believe these changes will not impact the film’s box office performance, given its strong momentum and audience response.

Dhurandhar’s Record-Breaking Box Office Run

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar has shown remarkable consistency at the box office, driven by strong word-of-mouth and mass appeal. As 2025 came to a close, the film added yet another impressive figure to its already massive tally.

With ₹722.75 crore in domestic collections, the film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of several recent blockbusters, including Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD and Chhaava. It is now eyeing RRR’s domestic lifetime total of ₹782.2 crore.

On the global front, Dhurandhar has already crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide, cementing Ranveer Singh’s status as one of Hindi cinema’s biggest box office draws.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian intelligence officer who infiltrates the criminal network of Rehman Dakait in Pakistan’s Lyari region to relay critical information from within the ISI to RAW.

Akshaye Khanna plays the antagonist Rehman Dakait, with Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun appearing in key roles.

The film is the first installment of a planned two-part series and draws inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events, including the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and Operation Lyari.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar was filmed across Punjab, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Thailand between July 2024 and October 2025. The film features music by Shashwat Sachdev and has a runtime of 214 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films ever made.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things Season 5 Review: How The Finale Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Hawkins, Explained

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 2:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: DhurandharDhurandhar January 1 releaseDhurandhar revised versionranveer singh

RELATED News

Ikkis Movie Review: Dharmendra’s Final Performance Shines in Poignant Anti-War Drama with Agastya Nanda

Spirit Movie Release Date: Prabhas And Tripti Dimri’s New Movie First Look Is Out; Check Out Full Cast Details

BTS Comeback 2026: Release Date, New Album Details and World Tour Plans | Check Complete K-pop Guide

Who Dies In Stranger Things Season 5? Shocking Deaths That Give A Major Plot Twist

Virat Kohli Rings In New Year With Anushka Sharma; ‘Light Of My Life’ Post Breaks Internet

LATEST NEWS

Why Did Trump Mock George Clooney’s France Move? POTUS Calls Actor’s Family ‘Worst Prognosticators’ Sparking Fresh Controversy

How Many Indians Are In Pakistani Prisons? Delhi, Islamabad Share Prisoners List

BREAKING NEWS: Powerful Explosion Rocks Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, Area Sealed

Dhurandhar’s Revised Version Out Today: Why Changes Were Made In Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster- What We Know

Adani Power Shares Surge 7% On First Trading Day Of 2026: What Investors Should Know

‘BJP Walked A Tough Path In Kerala’ PM Modi In A Letter To Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh, Says Victory ‘Ended UDF-LDF Fixed Match’

How Much Did Elon Musk Pay In Tax? SpaceX Boss Reveals ‘Too Many Digits’ Once Crashed The IRS Computer: ‘They Had To Update The..’

Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Sikandar Raza Heartbroken As 13-Year-Old Brother Dies In Harare

Is Your Addiction Getting Expensive? How Much Will Cigarettes, Gutkha, Tobacco, And Bidis Cost Now? New Excise Duty Effective From February 1

Is Cash-Strapped Pakistan Begging For Talks? Desperate Islamabad Spins And Hypes Jaishankar’s ‘Courtesy’ Handshake In Dhaka

Dhurandhar’s Revised Version Out Today: Why Changes Were Made In Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster- What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar’s Revised Version Out Today: Why Changes Were Made In Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster- What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar’s Revised Version Out Today: Why Changes Were Made In Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster- What We Know
Dhurandhar’s Revised Version Out Today: Why Changes Were Made In Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster- What We Know
Dhurandhar’s Revised Version Out Today: Why Changes Were Made In Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster- What We Know
Dhurandhar’s Revised Version Out Today: Why Changes Were Made In Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster- What We Know

QUICK LINKS