Stranger Things Season 5 Review: How The Finale Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Hawkins, Explained

The Finale of Stranger Things Season 5 is here and simultaneously, all the fans around the world have mixed feelings in the form of ’emotional’, ‘closure’, and ‘nostalgia’. The end of the story is thought to happen around late 2025 to early 2026. The series finale did not only end but also went through a decade long journey that the show made starting from its premiere in 2016. Netflix had the last part of the sci-fi phenomenon divided into a few segments which brought about massive interest across the globe and even caused the streaming service to slow down right at the beginning due to the large number of people watching.

Finale of Stranger Things Season 5

Discussions among critics and viewers have already begun on how much the finale lived up to its expectations. A number of reviews reflect the emotional weight and the touching scenes that the series has been praising through its legacy, and they all characterize the ending as thoughtful and sincere. A particular large scale review agency went so far as to call the finale ‘almost flawless’, pointing out that the arcs of the longest characters have been treated with great care and that the emotional rewards are felt ‘genuinely rather than artificially done’, eventually labelling it ‘a farewell in the proper sense’. Moreover, other critics draw attention to the narrative of the ending that revolves around closure rather than a big reveal, possibly inferring that the Duffer Brothers have selected a nostalgic, emotion driven, and restraint filled finale over a very twisty and thrilling one.

Nonetheless, the praise in the end gave rise to mixed reactions among fans on social media. Posting their reactions, some viewers characterized the last season as an overly safe move that did not go beyond the original and high impact storytelling of such a monumental conclusion. To these critics, the narrative was a disappointed one that took no risks and offered no twists, and thus, was comfortable rather than surprising. Others vented their frustrations on Reddit complaining about the slow pace of the last season and the incomplete resolution of some plot points arising from previous episodes, while trying to figure out if the emotional scenes were truly satisfying or not at all.

Did The Finale of Stranger Things Season 5 Really Live Up To The Hype?

The audience’s answers are also represented through a wide range of tones. There are a group of fans who are rather ecstatic about the ending, calling it an emotional triumph and conferring it the role of a perfect ending that does justice to the characters loved by the audience. The social media platform points have been made in favor of its quieter, character driven moments and the manner it ties up crucial relationships within the Hawkins group. Meanwhile, a discussion has erupted on X about the finale being extraordinary and at the same time not without its flaws, as some of the audience care to mention plot holes or narrative opportunities that were not taken.

Stranger Things has undoubtedly made a big impact on our society even though opinions about it vary widely. The end of the series was not only a TV event but also a global event that brought fans and critics together, leading to very active discussions and online interactions. Going from arguments over who ended up with whom to talking about how well the goodbye was really, Season 5’s ending really points out the strong legacy this series has made during almost ten years. It has been acknowledged as either a touching goodbye or a controversial ending. It has been sealed that it is one of the most discussed finales in modern television history.

Also Read: Who Dies In Stranger Things Season 5? Shocking Deaths That Give A Major Plot Twist