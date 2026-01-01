LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
new york city mayor anushka sharma cia Air India pilot beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack new york city mayor anushka sharma cia Air India pilot beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack new york city mayor anushka sharma cia Air India pilot beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack new york city mayor anushka sharma cia Air India pilot beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
new york city mayor anushka sharma cia Air India pilot beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack new york city mayor anushka sharma cia Air India pilot beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack new york city mayor anushka sharma cia Air India pilot beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack new york city mayor anushka sharma cia Air India pilot beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Dies In Stranger Things Season 5? Shocking Deaths That Give A Major Plot Twist

Who Dies In Stranger Things Season 5? Shocking Deaths That Give A Major Plot Twist

Stranger Things Season 5 gives a stunning end, which includes major character deaths and highly emotional moments, thus breaking the record of the previous seasons. The finale has created a great deal of discussion on various social platforms, with some spectators labelling it as one of the most influential and widely discussed endings of Netflix.

(Image Credit: Stranger Things Netflix via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Stranger Things Netflix via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 1, 2026 11:52:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Dies In Stranger Things Season 5? Shocking Deaths That Give A Major Plot Twist

The finale of Stranger Things Season 5 was full of emotions and actions, marking the end of the decade old story in Hawkins with several significant character deaths. One such death happens to be that of Kali Prasad, aka Eight, Eleven’s sister, who is gunned down by a soldier from Hawkins during an uproarious fight in the Upside Down. Her death serves as a warning to the contingent of darkness that even veterans can succumb to the final battle’s wrong side.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Dies In Stranger Things Season 5?

Good and evil finally meet at the point of the death of the series’ main antagonist, Vecna, and the inter dimensional being referred to as the Mind Flayer. The defeat of Vecna is depicted as a stark confrontation with the trio of Eleven, Joyce, and Will, with Joyce landing the hit that cuts off the evil one’s connection to the world. The Mind Flayer also dies since it is connected to Vecna’s physical form, marking the total disappearance of the greatest supernatural threat that the town of Hawkins ever encountered. This victory, however, does not come easy, it requires the heroes’ intervention to rescue the kidnapped children and to prevent the merging of the two worlds, thus granting them a hard earned triumph.

Stranger Things Season 5

The most emotional moment maybe is the one with the supposed sacrifice of Eleven, who has been the main character since the start of the series. To make it certain that the connection between the two worlds is removed forever, she will remain in the Upside Down and close the Abyss. Her fate is shown as tragic, but her last talk with Mike and her tearful parting make a deep impression on the audience. Even though some readings and later debates bring in doubt about her final outcome, the end of the season sees her deed as the heroic peak of her voyage, bringing to an end the saga of Hawkins and the Upside Down with courage and peace.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Virat Kohli Rings In New Year With Anushka Sharma; ‘Light Of My Life’ Post Breaks Internet

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 11:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: stranger things finale reviewWho Dies In Stranger Things Season 5

RELATED News

Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter Sara Gets Brutally Trolled For Strolling On Goa Streets While Holding A Beer, Internet Says, ‘Hypocrisy Kehte Issey’

‘Islam Ijazat Nahi Deta’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Heat From UP Maulana For Visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, Accused Of Violating Sharia Law

Movies You Can’t Miss in 2026: The Most Awaited Upcoming Releases

Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups’ Makers Unveils Nayanthara As Ganga; First Look Poster Released

How Much Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Lost Due To Middle East Ban? Distributor Reveals

LATEST NEWS

Gold And Silver Price Today On 1 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s First Muslim Mayor, Socialist Leader Takes Oath On Quran With Wife Rama Duwaji By His Side

Trump’s New Year Resolution For 2026: Do You Know What It Is?

Did Ukraine Really Launch 91-Drone Attack On Putin’s Residence? US Intelligence Reveals Shocking Truth

Why Did Vodafone Idea Shares Jump 5% to ₹11.35? The Biggest ₹5,836 Crore Promoter Funding And Equity Pledge Injection

Shocking Airport Drama In Canada: Air India Pilot Detained Over Alcohol Smell, Vancouver-Delhi Flight Delayed

Price Hike Alert: Cigarettes, Beedis, Pan Masala To Cost More From Feb 1 With New Tax, Cess

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Why Is Zohran Mamdani Taking Oath On Two Qurans? The Historic Reason Behind NYC Mayor’s Swearing-In

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01.01.2026)LIVE: Dear Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Who Dies In Stranger Things Season 5? Shocking Deaths That Give A Major Plot Twist

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Dies In Stranger Things Season 5? Shocking Deaths That Give A Major Plot Twist

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Dies In Stranger Things Season 5? Shocking Deaths That Give A Major Plot Twist
Who Dies In Stranger Things Season 5? Shocking Deaths That Give A Major Plot Twist
Who Dies In Stranger Things Season 5? Shocking Deaths That Give A Major Plot Twist
Who Dies In Stranger Things Season 5? Shocking Deaths That Give A Major Plot Twist

QUICK LINKS