Virat Kohli Rings In New Year With Anushka Sharma; ‘Light Of My Life’ Post Breaks Internet

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed the New Year with a warm and playful social media post featuring his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. The Instagram update, shared on December 31, quickly caught fans’ attention and became one of the most discussed celebrity posts as 2026 began.

Festive Post Wins The Internet

The picture shows Kohli and Anushka standing close, smiling, with their faces painted in festive designs. Kohli sported a red, Spider-Man-inspired pattern around one eye, while Anushka had a colourful butterfly design. Sharing the moment, Kohli captioned the post, “Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life.”

Fans flooded the comments section with New Year wishes, calling the couple “King and Queen” and hailing the post as a perfect start to the year.

Fans React With Cheers And Trends

Netizens responded enthusiastically, with comments ranging from playful remarks about Kohli’s Spider-Man look to heartfelt wishes for the couple. The post rapidly gained traction across platforms, underlining Kohli’s enduring popularity beyond the cricket field.

Focus Shifts To Vijay Hazare Trophy

Off the field celebrations aside, Kohli is set to return to competitive action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, representing Delhi. According to DDCA president Rohan Jaitley, Delhi’s next match is scheduled against Railways on January 6 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Kohli has already impressed in the tournament, scoring 208 runs in two matches at an average of 104 and a strike rate of 128, including a 131 off 101 balls against Andhra Pradesh and a quick 77 off 61 balls versus Gujarat.

The ongoing season marks Kohli’s return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years. He recently crossed 1,000 runs in the competition, becoming only the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve the milestone, and also emerged as the fastest to reach 16,000 runs in List A cricket.

