Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter Sara Gets Brutally Trolled For Strolling On Goa Streets While Holding A Beer, Internet Says, ‘Hypocrisy Kehte Issey’

Sachin Tendulkar hung up his cricket boots years ago, but people still talk about him and honestly, his family too. His daughter, Sara Tendulkar, grabs plenty of attention herself.

Sara Tendulkar gets massively trolled

Scroll through social media, and you’ll see her posts going viral all the time. This week, though, everyone’s talking about a video from her vacation in Goa.

Sara’s been in Goa, just unwinding. Someone filmed her walking down the street with three friends. She’s wearing a red, short, floral dress, laughing and chatting. There’s a beer bottle in her hand, and that’s what really set things off online.

Some folks decided to call her out for carrying a beer in public. Others immediately jumped to defend her, saying she’s an adult enjoying her own holiday, why shouldn’t she do what she wants? The clip spread fast, and people couldn’t stop talking about it.

Sara’s always had a strong social media following, mostly because she comes across as genuine and down-to-earth. Maybe that’s why this video drew such a range of reactions.

She’s not just known as Sachin’s daughter, either. Sara’s built her own path. She runs a Pilates studio, works as a wellness entrepreneur, and is a director at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

She’s passionate about health and fitness, and she actually has a master’s in Nutrition from London. So, while the internet fusses over a beer bottle, Sara just keeps doing her thing.

Sara Tendulkar Beer Party in Goa pic.twitter.com/ftzv6Xb74i — Shail (@Shailendra604) December 31, 2025

How did the Internet react?

Reacting to the video, one user stated, “Bechara baap kare to kare kya,” as another stated, “Daru nahi hain bro Dawai hain Dawai hain.”

An individual shared, “Exactly, the commitment was by Sachin Tendulkar, it has nothing to do with his daughter. Let her do whatever she wants.”

One person tweeted, “Sachin not promoting alcohol and Tobacco doesn’t mean he never used it. It’s her private life let’s not judge too much.” And, another said, “She is 28 years old and can make her own life decisions. Sachin is responsible for his own decisions, not Sara’s. Is common sense illegal for you?

Another concluded, “‘Hypocrisy Kehte Issey.”

She may choose to drink; it is her personal choice, but it should not be done publicly. It would have been better if she had given a little thought to her father and the respect associated with his name. — Sharma (@panditrockss) December 31, 2025

Let her. He won’t promote but doesn’t mean he is compelling on his children or on us.

Lot of things our parents tell and we do only half the things — paresh pisipati (@paresh_pisipati) December 31, 2025







