LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur 10 minute delivery putin ceasefire congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur 10 minute delivery putin ceasefire congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur 10 minute delivery putin ceasefire congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur 10 minute delivery putin ceasefire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur 10 minute delivery putin ceasefire congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur 10 minute delivery putin ceasefire congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur 10 minute delivery putin ceasefire congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur 10 minute delivery putin ceasefire
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Islam Ijazat Nahi Deta’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Heat From UP Maulana For Visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, Accused Of Violating Sharia Law

‘Islam Ijazat Nahi Deta’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Heat From UP Maulana For Visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, Accused Of Violating Sharia Law

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha’s visit to Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of New Year 2026 has sparked debate online. While fans praised her show of faith, All India Muslim Jamaat chief Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi termed the act un-Islamic, triggering wider discussions on religious freedom.

Nushrratt Bharuccha sparks controversy after she visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple and participated in the Bhasma Aarti (PHOTO: X)
Nushrratt Bharuccha sparks controversy after she visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple and participated in the Bhasma Aarti (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 31, 2025 17:25:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Islam Ijazat Nahi Deta’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Heat From UP Maulana For Visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, Accused Of Violating Sharia Law

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha sparked a wave of attention after she visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, just before New Year’s 2026. 

You Might Be Interested In

 Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Heat Over Mahakal Temple Visit 

Nushrratt took part in the Bhasma Aarti, prayed, poured water at the shrine, and accepted a stole from the temple priests—a simple, heartfelt gesture to welcome the year ahead.

Photos and videos of her visit quickly made the rounds on social media, and fans didn’t hold back their support. For many, it felt like an honest moment of personal faith and hope.

UP Cleric Gets Upset

But not everyone saw it that way. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, who leads the All India Muslim Jamaat, called out Bharuccha’s visit as un-Islamic. 

He said her joining in Hindu rituals, offering water, and performing puja went against the teachings of Islam and broke Sharia law. In his words, she’d committed a “grave sin.” He even asked her to repent and seek forgiveness, insisting her actions clashed with core Islamic beliefs.

Speaking to a news wire, he stated, “Nushrratt Bharuccha went to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, offered prayers, poured water, and observed the religious traditions there. Islam does not permit all these acts. Sharia issues a ruling that Nushrratt Bharuccha should repent, recite istighfar, and recite the kalma. She has acted against the principles of Islam. Therefore, she has come under the jurisdiction of Sharia and is guilty of a serious major sin. It is necessary for her to repent.” 

The Maulana made it clear that he believes Sharia doesn’t allow such practices, and he urged Muslims to stick to their faith, steering clear of rituals from other religions.

His remarks have set off a larger debate online, with people talking about religious freedom, personal choice, and how we handle differences in faith.

ALSO READDhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Nears Rs 1,100 crore, Chases Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Record

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 5:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-12Islammahakaleshwar-templeNushrratt Bharucchaujjain

RELATED News

Who Is Ramzi Kassem? Zohran Mamdani Picks NYC Chief Counsel, A Lawyer Who Once Defended Al-Qaida-Linked Prisoner

Who Is Amrendra Nishad? Samajwadi Party Leader Survives Murder Outside Home In UP After Being Shot At By Cousin, Gets Stern Warning: ‘Next Time, You Won’t…’

Movies You Can’t Miss in 2026: The Most Awaited Upcoming Releases

Throwback – As We Say Goodbye To 2025: How 19-Minute Viral Video Shocked MMS World

Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups’ Makers Unveils Nayanthara As Ganga; First Look Poster Released

LATEST NEWS

‘Islam Ijazat Nahi Deta’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Heat From UP Maulana For Visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, Accused Of Violating Sharia Law

Happy New Year 2026: New Zealand Rings in New Year 2026 With Dazzling Fireworks at Auckland Sky Tower

‘I Am More Attached To…’: Luka Modric Makes Stance Clear In Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi Debate

India Soars To AI Powerhouse: Talent Pool Skyrockets 252%, Claims 3rd Spot On Global AI Vibrancy Index

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty End 2025 On A Strong Note, Eyes Turn To 2026 Trends

Rare Footage Goes Viral: Aviva Baig Once Accompanied Raihan Vadra At Priyanka Gandhi’s Wayanad Rally, Watch

Bengaluru Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of New Year Celebrations; Check Routes To Avoid, Timings And Restrictions

Why Is Starbucks Closing Hundreds Of US Stores? Retreat Or Strategic Reset With 400+ Closures

Vijay Hazare Trophy: RCB All-Rounder’s Brisk Hundred Helps Baroda Post 417/4 Against Hyderabad

Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya Launches Anti Acne Kit for Oily and Acne Prone Skin

‘Islam Ijazat Nahi Deta’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Heat From UP Maulana For Visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, Accused Of Violating Sharia Law

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Islam Ijazat Nahi Deta’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Heat From UP Maulana For Visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, Accused Of Violating Sharia Law

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Islam Ijazat Nahi Deta’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Heat From UP Maulana For Visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, Accused Of Violating Sharia Law
‘Islam Ijazat Nahi Deta’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Heat From UP Maulana For Visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, Accused Of Violating Sharia Law
‘Islam Ijazat Nahi Deta’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Heat From UP Maulana For Visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, Accused Of Violating Sharia Law
‘Islam Ijazat Nahi Deta’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Heat From UP Maulana For Visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, Accused Of Violating Sharia Law

QUICK LINKS