‘Islam Ijazat Nahi Deta’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Heat From UP Maulana For Visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, Accused Of Violating Sharia Law

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha sparked a wave of attention after she visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, just before New Year’s 2026.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Heat Over Mahakal Temple Visit

Nushrratt took part in the Bhasma Aarti, prayed, poured water at the shrine, and accepted a stole from the temple priests—a simple, heartfelt gesture to welcome the year ahead.

Photos and videos of her visit quickly made the rounds on social media, and fans didn’t hold back their support. For many, it felt like an honest moment of personal faith and hope.

UP Cleric Gets Upset

But not everyone saw it that way. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, who leads the All India Muslim Jamaat, called out Bharuccha’s visit as un-Islamic.

He said her joining in Hindu rituals, offering water, and performing puja went against the teachings of Islam and broke Sharia law. In his words, she’d committed a “grave sin.” He even asked her to repent and seek forgiveness, insisting her actions clashed with core Islamic beliefs.

Speaking to a news wire, he stated, “Nushrratt Bharuccha went to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, offered prayers, poured water, and observed the religious traditions there. Islam does not permit all these acts. Sharia issues a ruling that Nushrratt Bharuccha should repent, recite istighfar, and recite the kalma. She has acted against the principles of Islam. Therefore, she has come under the jurisdiction of Sharia and is guilty of a serious major sin. It is necessary for her to repent.”

#WATCH | Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: On Nusrat Bharucha’s visit to Mahakal Temple, National President, All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi says, “… Nusrat Bharucha visited the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, where she performed puja rituals. According to Sharia,… pic.twitter.com/EpAfc0gaM4 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

The Maulana made it clear that he believes Sharia doesn’t allow such practices, and he urged Muslims to stick to their faith, steering clear of rituals from other religions.

His remarks have set off a larger debate online, with people talking about religious freedom, personal choice, and how we handle differences in faith.

