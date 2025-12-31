LIVE TV
china China Tariff business news CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program bangladesh
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Nears Rs 1,100 crore, Chases Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Record

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Nears Rs 1,100 crore, Chases Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Record

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable box-office run in week four. With ₹11.25 crore earned on Day 26, the film’s domestic net stands at ₹712.25 crore and worldwide gross crosses ₹1,100 crore, now chasing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan record.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 26: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Historic Bollywood Record (Pc: X)
Dhurandhar Box Office Day 26: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Historic Bollywood Record (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 31, 2025 08:44:04 IST

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Nears Rs 1,100 crore, Chases Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Record

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Indian cinema is going through a huge change as the spy-thriller Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which has been so unstoppable, finally reaches the fourth week. The Aditya Dhar-directed film showed outstanding endurance on its 26th day of release. A whopping ₹11.25 crore was its day’s earning, only bringing the net domestic total to an astonishing ₹712.25 crore. 

Its global gross now exceeding ₹1,100 crore has officially placed the movie in the legendary category where only a few films have been before. With the New Year festivities just around the corner, the whole industry is wondering: can this action-packed film take away the title from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and earn the number one spot as the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever?

Dhurandhar Worldwide Dominance

The global reception for this espionage saga has been nothing short of a landmark event, especially with its “A” rating and single-language release. Unlike many multilingual hits across India, Dhurandhar has solely depended on its Hindi-market hold and an enormous ₹240 crore from overseas territories. By exceeding the ₹1,100 crore worldwide gross limit, it has already surpassed Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD.

Some analysts claim that if the movie follows this path, it will require only about ₹50 crore more to break the ₹1,160 crore lifetime record set by Jawan, a feat that was deemed impossible for a non-holiday release just a month ago.

Dhurandhar Box-Office Records

In the domestic market, the film has literally changed the rules regarding the longevity of films, achieving even greater collections in the fourth week than the blockbusters of the like of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Whereas the filmmakers of Avatar: Fire and Ash and Tu Meri Main Tera have a hard time getting their movie properly set up, Dhurandhar managed to have the astonishing 23.3% occupancy even on a Tuesday.

The combined effect of the two lead actors, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has not only brought good business to the film but has also made it a vibrant part of the culture. As it approaches the end of the fourth week, the “All-Time Blockbuster” tag is more than just a label; it is the very proof of a movie that has managed to break the conventional ranks of the highest-earning Bollywood films.

Also Read: Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh’s Film Crosses ₹1078 Crore, Beats Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD Worldwide Record

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 8:44 AM IST
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Nears Rs 1,100 crore, Chases Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Record

