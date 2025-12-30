LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Dhurandhar' Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 1078 Crore, Beats Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD Worldwide Record

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh’s Film Crosses Rs 1078 Crore, Beats Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD Worldwide Record

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its historic run as it earns ₹1,078 crore worldwide by Day 25. The film beats Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, emerging as 2025’s biggest box office blockbuster.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 30, 2025 09:10:53 IST

Aditya Dhar’s thriller saga, Dhurandhar, has probably made the whole Indian cinema history rethink. On the 25th day itself, the Ranveer Singh-starrer reached a huge milestone, during which it amassed an astonishing worldwide box-office collection of ₹1,078 crore. This accomplishment not only solidifies the film’s place among the greatest but also marks a tremendous change in the market’s power balance.

The emperor of the 2025 box office surely is Ranveer Singh, as the movie has surmounted the total revenues of Deepika Padukone’s sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD (₹1,042 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed Pathaan (₹1,055 crore) by breaking through this limit.

Dhurandhar Global Haul Milestones

The international journey of Dhurandhar has been a dramatic event at the theater already. Countries near and far provided sales in vast amounts, but the movie’s international performance was the necessary push to get it into the exclusive ₹1,000 crore club. The film still somewhat held on tight after its fourth Monday, though other movies usually featured a usual weekday dip during that time, thus proving its popularity is beyond the borders.

The worldwide gathering of ₹1,078 crore shows a huge return on investment, bearing in mind the size of the production, and ranks it as the 7th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. According to the experts, the film has a great chance to compete with Jawan and KGF: Chapter 2 in terms of records during the next few weeks, as the New Year holidays are around the corner.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Records

Dhurandhar has not only set a gold standard for the spy genre but also become the first-ever Bollywood film to cross the ₹700 crore net mark in India alone. This massive success in India, together with a sealing of around $26 million or more from the foreign markets, has gripped the global box office records by their very foundations.

The movie has now gone past the previous giants like Pathaan and proved that with great and captivating all-around performances, including Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt, the high stakes and public issue themes always have the best pulling power. The film had crossed the ₹1,100 crore mark and still holds the title of the most successful film of the year, all the while breaking one record after another.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh Smashes Pushpa 2 Record, Clocks Biggest Fourth Week, Crosses Rs 1050 Crore Worldwide

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 9:10 AM IST
QUICK LINKS