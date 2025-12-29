LIVE TV
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh Smashes Pushpa 2 Record, Clocks Biggest Fourth Week, Crosses Rs 1050 Crore Worldwide

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh Smashes Pushpa 2 Record, Clocks Biggest Fourth Week, Crosses Rs 1050 Crore Worldwide

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its historic box office run by breaking Pushpa 2’s fourth-week record. The spy thriller earned ₹57.75 crore in its fourth weekend and crossed ₹1050 crore worldwide, cementing its global blockbuster status.

Dhurandhar Box Office Rampage: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Rewrites Fourth-Week Records (Pc: X)
Dhurandhar Box Office Rampage: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Rewrites Fourth-Week Records (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 29, 2025 08:40:08 IST

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh Smashes Pushpa 2 Record, Clocks Biggest Fourth Week, Crosses Rs 1050 Crore Worldwide

The remarkable Indian box office has experienced a historic changeover, with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar next in the list of the films with the longest theatrical runs. The Aditya Dhar-directed film has not only been able to retain its pace but also moved on to the record books by officially beating the monumental collections of the pan-India giant Pushpa 2: The Rule in its fourth week. 

In an unusual case for a Bollywood film, the spy-action thriller has been able to generate huge revenue over its fourth weekend, earning more than ₹22.25 crore on its fourth Sunday alone. This increase in revenue has contributed to the film’s worldwide gross crossing the phenomenal ₹1050 crore mark, thereby establishing it as a global cinematic phenomenon.

Dhurandhar Record-Breaking Fourth Week Collections

The ability of the film to survive against the competition of new movies is an indication of its fascinating story and of the actors providing to the audience the battery of emotions one can expect in a movie. While the gross of traditional blockbusters generally declines steeply by around 70-80% during the first month, Dhurandhar has managed gravity in the box office in a remarkable way.

This was the result of accumulating an incredible ₹57.75 crore in its fourth weekend, which outright broke the previous record held by the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa 2, which was approximately ₹53 crore for that time period. This victory is especially important, as it signals the highest-ever fourth-week earnings for a Bollywood film in history, giving a clear indication the audience’s demand for this espionage thriller is still unquenchable.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Total Surpasses ₹1050 Crore

From the standpoint of the entire world, the “Ranveer Singh effect,” along with Aditya Dhar’s genius direction, has made the foreign markets a bonanza. The film has officially surpassed the ₹1050 crore mark in the international total by Day 24, thus surpassing the total earnings of present-day masterpieces such as Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD.

The film is almost reaching a net of ₹700 crore in the Indian market, which is a landmark that only top-notch pan-India movies had reached before. Low-priced 40% tickets in major cities have the film ready to break the lifetime records of Jawan and KGF Chapter 2 in a few weeks.

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 8:40 AM IST
