Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 1025 Crore Worldwide, Beats Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Record Run

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 1025 Crore Worldwide, Beats Kartik Aaryan’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Record Run

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar continues its historic box office run, crossing ₹1025 crore globally by day 23. Starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, the film outperforms new releases and cements its place among India’s biggest hits.

Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh Spy Thriller Dominates Week Four, Crosses ₹1025 Crore Worldwide (Pc: X)
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 28, 2025 08:37:52 IST

Dhurandhar, the spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, is now the incontestable ruler of the box office, as it keeps on its never-ending surge into the fourth week. The film, featuring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in dynamic roles, has already crossed the remarkable mark of ₹1025 crore at the global box office on its 23rd day.

This milestone not only makes the film the 9th Indian production to enter the four-digit club but also puts it ahead of several contemporary hits in terms of box office Gross.

The film’s hold on the audiences is still very strong, as it earned an amazing ₹20.50 crore on Saturday alone, which is a clear indication that the demand for real, hard-hitting spy stories has not diminished at all, even with new holiday releases coming up.

Dhurandhar Collection Triumph

The financial trajectory of this spy saga has been a very good example of box office endurance. Generally, the third week is the end of the line for most movies, but Dhurandhar has not only lasted but also done it in a very spectacular way, taking the festive year-end vibe as its advantage.

In India alone, the film has brought in more than ₹668 crore, thereby knocking down the lifetime Indian collections of previously huge contenders like Kalki 2898 AD and Jawan.

This cash cow is not going to dry up any time soon as after 3 weeks the occupancy in Hindi theaters remains a huge 38% where every single person has got entertained by the very appealing chemistry between Singh’s hot-blooded agent and Khanna’s cold-blooded spy, the audience has been massive and critics have too.

Kartik Aaryan Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Comparison

In the battle of genres, the action thriller of Ranveer has somehow taken away any attraction that Kartik Aaryan’s romantic Christmas movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri could have had.

The romantic-comedy of Aaryan’s got a very minimal start with a total of only ₹18.25 crore for the three-day opening. The “Dhurandhars” of the past are now making more in just one Saturday than the whole new movie did in its opening weekend.

The huge difference in numbers illustrates the fact that the audience is changing their preference to larger-than-life cinematic experiences and thus, TMMTMTTM is left fighting for its share of screens in a market where the “Aditya Dhar-verse” is currently the king.

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 8:37 AM IST
