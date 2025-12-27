‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Film Starts Week Four Strong, Earns Rs 15 Crore, Smashes Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide

The movie, Dhurandhar, which features Ranveer Singh, reached a new milestone in the history of Indian cinema by grossing ₹1000 crore, a milestone that was achieved in 22 days from the date of release.

The film was at the ticket windows with about ₹15 crore being collected on its 4th Friday. The Aditya Dhar movie now has a mind-boggling worldwide gross of about ₹1,007 crore, thereby becoming the first Indian film in 2025 to cross this prestigious landmark.

The “A” certification, which limits the audience demographic, has not stopped the film’s powerful momentum to the point of overtaking several unrestricted blockbusters that are also classified as blockbusters. This has firmly established Ranveer Singh as a global box office giant.

Domestic Dominance and Global Footprint

The film’s consistent performance in various markets has been the main reason for its journey to the top. In India, Dhurandhar has already grossed more than ₹648 crore, which is more than the domestic collections of the recent blockbusters Jawan and Stree 2 put together.

The movie’s “Adults Only” rating is a unique factor in this run; such movies often see a drop in family attendance, but this one has drawn in high-intensity word-of-mouth and repeat viewership.

Domestically, the film has been a big hit in North America and the UK, bringing in more than ₹217 crore to the worldwide gross. This dual growth strong metropolitan hold in India combined with a huge NRI turnout has made sure that the film continues to be the undisputed choice for moviegoers even in its fourth weekend.

Box Office Resilience and Sequel Fever

The film endured the rivalry with the new releases, among which the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera came first, successfully until the last period of December. By having more than 4,700 screens even in the third and fourth weeks, Dhurandhar has exhibited an extraordinary kind of theatrical longevity.

Analysts point out that the film’s rugged realism and the acting of the whole cast, which includes Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt, are the main reasons for its success. The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, has already been scheduled for a March 2026 release, and the historic ₹1000 crore of the current film serves as a tremendous promotional springboard.

While the film is gradually nearing the record of Kalki 2898 AD, the industry is very much interested in knowing how much more this film titan can go up before its theatrical run is over.

