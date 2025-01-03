Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

The Telangana High Court granted Allu Arjun temporary bail the day after he was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident.

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Actor Allu Arjun’s bail hearing in the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre case is being held today at Hyderabad Nampally Court.

On December 4, a stampede occurred during the Pushpa 2 premiere that killed 35-year-old Revathi and injured her child.

The Telangana High Court granted Allu Arjun temporary bail the day after he was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident. The actor, his security detail, and the theater administration are facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in response to a complaint that Revathi’s family filed.

On December 24, Revathi’s husband, Bhaskar, provided an update, stating that his son was beginning to show signs of recovery following 20 days of critical care. He expressed gratitude to Allu Arjun and the Telangana government for their assistance. In addition, Allu Aravind, the well-known film producer and father of Allu Arjun, announced a ₹2 crore financial support package for Revathi’s child and their family on December 25.

The case has garnered attention and attracted the National Human Rights Commission, which has called for a comprehensive investigation into allegations made against the incident. A complaint claimed that Revathi’s death and her children’s injuries were caused by excessive force used by Chikkadpally police who attended the ceremony, according to the NHRC.

The NHRC instructed the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to direct a senior officer to investigate this matter and send a detailed report of action undertaken within four weeks.

ALSO READ: Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In The Lineup

Filed under

allu arjun bail hearing Pushpa 2

Advertisement

Also Read

CJI Hails Retiring Judge Ravikumar As ‘Humane & Noble Soul’

CJI Hails Retiring Judge Ravikumar As ‘Humane & Noble Soul’

French Naval Strike Group Joins India’s Varuna Exercise To Boost Maritime Security

French Naval Strike Group Joins India’s Varuna Exercise To Boost Maritime Security

Maha Kumbh 2025: Robust Fire Safety Measures, Including Firefighting Boats And Robots, Deployed In Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Robust Fire Safety Measures, Including Firefighting Boats And Robots, Deployed In Prayagraj

New Jhansi-Jalaun Link Expressway Set To Accelerate Bundelkhand’s Growth And Development

New Jhansi-Jalaun Link Expressway Set To Accelerate Bundelkhand’s Growth And Development

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!

Entertainment

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In The Lineup

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox