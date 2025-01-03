Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

The Telangana High Court granted Allu Arjun temporary bail the day after he was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident.

Actor Allu Arjun’s bail hearing in the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre case is being held today at Hyderabad Nampally Court.

On December 4, a stampede occurred during the Pushpa 2 premiere that killed 35-year-old Revathi and injured her child.

The Telangana High Court granted Allu Arjun temporary bail the day after he was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident. The actor, his security detail, and the theater administration are facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in response to a complaint that Revathi’s family filed.

On December 24, Revathi’s husband, Bhaskar, provided an update, stating that his son was beginning to show signs of recovery following 20 days of critical care. He expressed gratitude to Allu Arjun and the Telangana government for their assistance. In addition, Allu Aravind, the well-known film producer and father of Allu Arjun, announced a ₹2 crore financial support package for Revathi’s child and their family on December 25.

The case has garnered attention and attracted the National Human Rights Commission, which has called for a comprehensive investigation into allegations made against the incident. A complaint claimed that Revathi’s death and her children’s injuries were caused by excessive force used by Chikkadpally police who attended the ceremony, according to the NHRC.

The NHRC instructed the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to direct a senior officer to investigate this matter and send a detailed report of action undertaken within four weeks.

