Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In The Lineup

Maddock Films, known for hits like Stree and Bhediya, is going all-in with its most ambitious project yet, 8 Horror-Comedy films are in lineup!

The lineup, as revealed on Thursday, kicks off in 2025 and stretches all the way to 2028, with interconnected stories that will bring audiences chills, thrills, and plenty of laughs.

What’s Coming?

First up, in Diwali 2025, Thama will introduce Ayushmann Khurrana as a vampire (because Bollywood vampires are cooler than your average bloodsuckers). Just when you’re done screaming and laughing, Shakti Shalini will drop on December 31 to end the year with a supernatural bang.

The chaos continues in 2026 with Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya 2 howling its way into theaters on August 14. That’ll be followed by Chamunda on December 4, which promises to bring some divine, spooky action to the big screen.

By 2027, the stakes get even higher. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor return in Stree 3 on August 13, while Mahamunjya will make sure your Christmas season is anything but silent on December 24.

Finally, in 2028, Maddock Films goes full Avengers-mode with Pehla Mahayudh on August 11 and Doosra Mahayudh on Diwali, October 18. These epic crossovers will bring together all the supernatural superheroes from the universe in an epic showdown like no other!

Speaking about the project, producer Dinesh Vijan said, “Our mission at Maddock has always been to innovate and entertain. With compelling characters rooted in India’s rich culture, we aim to create stories that resonate with audiences. This cinematic universe marks a new chapter for us, and we are just getting started.”

